Trump Spends Entire Rally Speech Just Making Weird Noises

At one point, Trump appeared to short-circuit in the middle of a sentence. Instead of saying former North Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s name, the president produced a gagging sound.

“I’d say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor—EUHH,” Trump said. “I took the governor, I put her over at the United Nations, because I wanted this guy to be, I wanted the guy to become governor.”

Trump makes a weird noise instead saying Nikki Haley’s name. https://t.co/YyaE6ej8aq — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2026

Trump has repeatedly misspelled or misstated Haley’s name. Recently, Trump has appeared to forget the names of candidates he’s shown up to support.