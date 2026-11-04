James Talarico Becomes First Democratic Senator in Texas in 33 Years

Talarico thus wins a state that President Trump won by 56 percent just two years ago. The Presbyterian former House member ran on a progressive populist platform consisting of affordability, economic inequality, political corruption, and healthcare reform.

Paxton did just about everything he could to lose this race. From his indictment and suspension to his alleged affair and subsequent divorce, his misuse of taxpayer funds for vacations, to his controversial, leak-filled Senate campaign, Trump could not have picked a more vulnerable candidate to loosen the GOP’s grip on the Lone Star state.