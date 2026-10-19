Black MAGA Influencer Says She Was Thrown Out of Ken Paxton Rally

“And there’s no one that I can talk to about this?” Louise asks as she appears to be escorted out. “Wow. Oh my gosh. I cannot believe this.… Someone just came up to me and said that Ken Paxton’s campaign manager wanted me to leave. I am just—my mouth is wide open right now. I really can’t believe this.”

Conservative content creator says she was kicked out of Ken Paxton’s San Antonio event by his campaign manager after driving 2 hours to get there. Thelma Louise, who joined the Republican Party 2 years ago, explains how she was shown disrespect. X/TikTok: @iamthelmalouise https://t.co/y1888ZcfGD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 19, 2026

“I was just asked to leave this event, and I did nothing wrong,” she continued. “I was told that Paxton’s campaign manager didn’t want me here. I’m not making any of this up.… I have done nothing but support everyone on the Republican side, and this is how I get treated? I cannot believe the disrespect that I was just given. I left the Democratic Party two years ago, I have volunteered for President Trump’s campaign, and I have worked very hard promoting members of the Republican Party. I’m not quite sure what’s going on, but to be walked out of a room full of people and isolated as if I’d done something wrong—I cannot believe it.”

Louise noted that she drove two hours to get to the rally, and even showed her press credentials for Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas over the summer.