Trump Says Making a Fortune Is More Important Than Fixing Gas Prices
Donald Trump just said the quiet part out loud.
President Trump doesn’t give a damn how much it costs to fill your gas tank—as long as he and his friends are making a fortune.
The president literally admitted this to thousands of people at a Georgia rally on Saturday.
“And while oil prices are temporarily high, and will be falling dramatically in a short period of time as soon as that war is over—because there’s so much oil,” he said to the crowd, “The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars.... Our country is making hundreds of billions of dollars ‘cause of what’s happened in the Middle East.… trillions of dollars.”
Trump went on to tell the crowd that his team advised him to avoid talking about gas prices in that manner due to how incredibly tone deaf it sounds.
“My people said ‘please don’t mention that sir, because people are paying a little higher,’” he said in a whiny little voice. “That number’s gonna come way down, but what we’ve done for this country, we’re making money like this country has never made before. So I said let me say it gingerly.... I can just see the fake headlines: ‘President Trump is talking about all the money they’re making while people are suffering at the pump.’ That’ll be the headline. I said I don’t give a damn I’m gonna say it: We’re making a freaking fortune.”
Trump and his Big Oil friends are making a “freaking fortune,” not the normal Americans he’s trying to convince to vote Republican next month. But of course the most corrupt president of the century would have no issue conflating the profit margins of billionaires with the financial status of the average American—even as there is a negative correlation between the two. His comment was lambasted far and wide.
“Trump just said the quiet part out loud: He doesn’t ‘give a damn’ about higher gas prices, as long as his billionaire friends are making a fortune,” independent democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders wrote online. “Trump doesn’t tell the truth very often, but he did last night!”
“Donald Trump has made $2.2 billion off the presidency—and counting,” Illinois Democratic Governor and 2028 presidential hopeful JB Pritzker wrote. “The only person making a ‘fortune’ is him.”
“Give @POTUS credit for leveling with the American people. HE’s making money like he’s never made before,” CNN analyst David Axelrod added. “And he doesn’t give a damn about high gas prices. (Not a great closing message, though.)”
This is such a “let them eat cake moment” for the president, blatantly expressing his giddiness at his own personal financial windfall during a rally that was supposed to convince voters to support the same rich friends he bragged about. And when is that war on Iran actually going to end?