Trump Says Making a Fortune Is More Important Than Fixing Gas Prices

“And while oil prices are temporarily high, and will be falling dramatically in a short period of time as soon as that war is over—because there’s so much oil,” he said to the crowd, “The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars.... Our country is making hundreds of billions of dollars ‘cause of what’s happened in the Middle East.… trillions of dollars.”

Trump went on to tell the crowd that his team advised him to avoid talking about gas prices in that manner due to how incredibly tone deaf it sounds.

“My people said ‘please don’t mention that sir, because people are paying a little higher,’” he said in a whiny little voice. “That number’s gonna come way down, but what we’ve done for this country, we’re making money like this country has never made before. So I said let me say it gingerly.... I can just see the fake headlines: ‘President Trump is talking about all the money they’re making while people are suffering at the pump.’ That’ll be the headline. I said I don’t give a damn I’m gonna say it: We’re making a freaking fortune.”