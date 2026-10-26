Elon Musk Straight Up Admits He Shut Off Starlink to Ukraine

Musk had previously suggested that he was not responsible for the drop in Starlink’s satellite-supplied internet service over Ukraine last week, which occurred as Russian missiles barraged Kyiv. Instead, Musk blamed the lapse on the recent decisions of the U.S. military and Donald Trump.

Trump refused to take the blame shortly afterward. “I don’t know who did it, but I was not involved,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Wednesday. Trump reportedly called Musk to demand he return service to the region that same day, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Yet despite Musk’s renewed position, Ukraine’s actions early last week were anything but offensive. Russian ballistic missiles slammed two plants supplying heat and electricity to Kyiv and damaged a residential building in the capital city. At least nine people died in the attacks, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services shared in a Telegram statement.