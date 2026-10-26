Catholic Bishops Who Met With Trump Say He Used Them Like a Prop
The religious leaders regret meeting with Trump after what they said was blatant manipulation.
Two Catholic bishops have expressed intense regret at their recent photo op with President Trump, calling the widely-circulated images of their White House meeting an exploitative act that was “publicized by the administration without the consent of the participants.”
“The meeting was in no way an endorsement of the president, his policies, or his party.... We were told the meeting was to be a private discussion, that several Catholic members of the cabinet might make an appearance, and that there could be an opportunity to pray privately with the president,” Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob wrote Sunday in a statement titled “A Public Apology.”
“We were then directed to stand behind him and pray. After which several photos were taken and we were ushered out. Unbeknownst to the group of bishops a video was also taken. But permission for the public distribution or posting of either the video or photos was not given by the bishops,” Grob continued. “It did not take long thereafter for the White House to post a video and photos of the prayer. I soon began receiving messages of serious concern over the possibility that I had inadvertently participated in a political event less than two weeks before a national election. I also heard from some who felt wounded because of the ways they or their family had been harmed by the president’s policies.”
Iowa Bishop William Joensen expressed similar sentiments.
“I wish I had been more shrewd and less simple, like those who exploited our meeting for partisan political purpose,” he wrote. “I pray I am more prudent and wise going forward, even as I remain resolute in my openness to engaging and praying for political leaders at all levels.”
The White House meeting was organized by the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation. And Trump is about as pious as his policies (not very). This made the images from the meeting and the shady nature in which it unfolded all the more questionable—and regrettable—for some of the clergymen involved.
“I feel a heavy sadness, not only over the pain I caused, but also for the fact that something so sacred to a group of religious leaders, prayer to our Heavenly Father, would be manipulated in that way,” Grob continued. “We came in good faith to try to work for the betterment of our fellow human beings, to ease their suffering, to build up the common good, and to pray with a president, not to pose for a political photo opportunity to benefit the few. We should never have been put in that position by the White House.”