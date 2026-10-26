Six Citizens Sue Trump Over White House Media Ban
The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of hurting the “democratic public” by skewing news coverage.
The Trump administration has once again been sued for banning CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House Press pool.
While the three newsrooms were already victorious in their preliminary injunction against the administration, this recent lawsuit—filed on Monday by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and Yale Law School’s Freedom & Information Access Clinic—advocates for the American public as well.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six plaintiffs who rely on credentialed White House reporters to do their own jobs: Yale professors Kenneth Roth and Beverly Gage, Lawfare editor-in-chief Benjamin Wittes, Press Watch editor Daniel Froomkin, student journalist Ethan Young, and New York City high school teacher Peter Schmidt-Nowara.
“The Policy violates the First Amendment. The White House has long maintained a protected forum for certain members of the press to engage in the First Amendment activities of newsgathering and reporting,” the lawsuit reads. “The Policy is unconstitutional because it conditions access and participation in the White House Press Forum on criteria that are viewpoint based and unreasonable.”
“The ultimate injury here … is to the democratic public,” says the lawsuit, which was filed in New York.
“The White House cannot decide what information Americans receive by punishing critical reporting,” said Knight First Amendment Institute deputy litigation director Katie Fallow. “When the White House expels reporters because of their coverage and threatens others with expulsion, it isn’t just the press that suffers — the public loses access to independent reporting and gets something closer to government propaganda.”
This debacle first began on September 18, when Trump dramatically denied CNN, MS NOW, and Politico access to the White House due to unfavorable coverage of his administration. Since then, they have been granted a temporary injunction allowing them to return to the press pool—but Trump has defied them, continuing to deny CNN access to his Air Force One jet. Only time will tell how Trump reacts to this most recent legal action against him.
This story has been updated.