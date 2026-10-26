Claude Spontaneously Accesses Key Swing State’s Voter Data

“Claude did not access the state’s voter registration system, change any voting records, or pull any individual voter records,” Anthropic said, adding that it had placed guardrails to prevent the chatbot from taking these sorts of actions in the future.

The company first notified the Georgia secretary of state’s office and the White House three weeks ago about the spontaneous access. Trump administration officials urged the state office to disclose the incident, but those calls went unheeded, a source told Axios.

This revelation comes as Anthropic unveiled its Initial Public Offering filing Monday, ahead of what is expected to be one of the largest stock debuts in history at an estimated value of more than $2 trillion. It also comes weeks after one of its researchers warned that the company’s product could cause a mass extinction event.