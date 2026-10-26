Major Ohio Newspaper Breaks Its Own Rule to Trash Vivek Ramaswamy

The paper had stated a few months ago it would not make political endorsements, including in the governor’s race. But on Sunday, its editorial board published a statement declaring it stood firmly behind Acton.

The weekly’s decision is just the latest in a tsunami of public backlash against Ramaswamy and his team after they aired an advert earlier this month that featured Acton’s estranged mother Donna Arthur. In the ad, Arthur claimed that “Amy has a serious problem.”

The MAGA Republicans arranged the cameo despite the fact that Acton had not spoken to her mother since she was 12 years old, and that Arthur abandoned her two children to skip town with her husband, who was indicted for allegedly raping Acton when she was a young girl.