Judge Deals Trump Huge Loss Over Firing James Comey’s Daughter
A judge ruled that the Department of Justice’s decision to fire Maurene Comey was illegal and ordered her to be reinstated.
A judge ruled Monday that Maurene Comey was wrongfully terminated from her position as the former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, ordering the Justice Department to reinstate her with back pay.
Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired in July 2025. The DOJ did not provide a rationale for her ouster at the time, simply citing Donald Trump’s authority to do so as the sole justification.
In a federal lawsuit, Comey argued that her firing was part of the president’s political retribution campaign against her father, who testified before Congress during Trump’s first term regarding the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In a 55-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman declared that Comey’s termination was not only unfounded, but it was also illegal as it fundamentally violated the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978.
The government’s other defense, which cited Article II of the Constitution barring Congress from regulating the removal of assistant U.S. attorneys, was similarly fraught, as it “flies in the face of nearly two centuries of Supreme Court precedent,” according to Furman.
“Indeed, to accept Defendants’ argument would be to unsettle the very equilibrium established by this Nation’s constitutional system,” Furman wrote.
Comey was involved in several high profile cases prior to her firing, including prosecutions against musician Sean Combs (also known as P. Diddy) and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. She is expected to receive back pay dating from the time she was fired to December 2025, when she obtained a new job in private practice.
Trump has been very public about his contempt for James Comey. The president fired Comey during his first term in the midst of the Trump-Russia probe, prematurely ending the director’s 10-year term. His decision to do so prompted a follow-up investigation by Comey’s predecessor, special counsel Robert Mueller, who determined that Russian influence in the 2016 election was “sweeping and systemic,” and found substantial (if non-prosecutable) evidence that Trump had obstructed justice by firing Comey.
In April, a grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina indicted Comey on two felony charges relating to a seaside photo the former FBI director shared on Instagram that depicted seashells in an arrangement reading: “86 47.” Eighty-six is a popular phrase used in the restaurant industry to signify that an item has been crossed off the menu.
Yet the Department of Justice claimed that the message would be interpreted by any person “familiar with the circumstances” as a “serious expression of an intent to do harm to the president,” according to Comey’s indictment.
Whether or not the government’s case against the elder Comey will pan out remains to be seen. However, recent revelations regarding Trump’s personal involvement in the initial investigation could unravel the suit.
This story has been updated.