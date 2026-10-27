Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Did Kash Patel Use Epstein Files Mess as Cover for Firing People?

A whistleblower worried that Patel would use the chaos surrounding the files’ release to shed more federal employees.

FBI Director Kash Patel gestures and speaks during a roundtable event
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel has been accused of threatening staff charged with redacting the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein, and using their mistakes as an excuse to fire them.

In a complaint made in March 2025 and obtained and published Tuesday by The PunchUp, a whistleblower who worked for the FBI’s Information Management Division described the chaotic, high-pressure process of readacting the Epstein files for release.

“The director has threatened to fire [FBI staff] if the job is not done by his made up deadline, and has already tried to slim down the FBI,” the whistleblower wrote. “What better way than to fire us during this ever changing process, or as scapegoats for the DOJ’s lack of proper procedures.”

The complaint came as the Department of Justice shed thousands of employees.

John Sullivan, former section chief in the intelligence division, told The New York Times in January that Patel had berated employees on the redaction team during a conference call, telling them to work faster and that he’d fire anyone who didn’t meet his deadlines—a claim that is now reinforced by the whistleblower’s accusation.

The whistleblower also warned that reviewers were not removing personal information that could be used to identify bureau employees, and that details they’d be instructed to leave unredacted could expose survivors’ identities. The whistleblower raised concerns that the DOJ would publish the material without further checks and blame the FBI for any mistakes.

“I am concerned that the rush deadline on the project, for no [discernible] reason, will lead to mistakes that could destroy people’s lives,” they wrote.

Catherine Sheehan Bruno, assistant FBI director and chief ethics and compliance officer, responded to the complaint on March 24, 2025, saying she was obliged to report the allegations. The following day, an FBI lawyer confirmed that the employee was willing to be identified to the inspector general. Then the FBI closed its own case. It’s unclear whether the inspector general took the matter any further or whether anyone charged with reviewing the Epstein files was subsequently fired.

In the end, there were thousands of redaction errors in the DOJ’s massive release of Epstein-related documents, which allegedly exposed the names of at least 100 survivors. Nearly 40 nude photos of women, possibly underage, were mistakenly released unredacted, while an innocuous photo of President Donald Trump somehow was redacted.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Hegseth Faith Adviser’s Disgusting Social Media Comments Exposed

The defense secretary’s faith adviser complained about immigrants “raping our white women,” among other sick posts.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s senior religious adviser is just as bigoted as he is, if not more. 

CNN reported that Ryan Higgins, who has closely advised Hegseth since he assumed office, has used his social media platforms to spread racism, homophobia, Islamophobia, and xenophobia. Before joining the Pentagon, Higgins worked with Ben Carson’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. 

In 2024, Higgins, who calls himself an “American Settler” on X, posted that “Islam teaches death to all who do not comply.” In January, he wrote that “violent illegal immigrants and even many ‘asylum seekers’ are destroying the entire planet. This is not just an America issue. They act like barbarians, killing and raping our white women.” The very next month, he called immigrants “absolute animals” who “by definition and action, have no interest in assimilating and embracing the culture. These people many times come from barbaric cultures which has no place in the western world.” And in February, he asked, “How long until the monarchy is dethroned by Muslims?” 

In January, he begged American Christians to vote or “lose America forever.” This summer, he claimed that “separation of church and state does not exist,” and said that the WNBA had a “hatred for Christianity.” 

Higgins also doesn’t think women should have actual jobs or get abortions. 

“No ‘career’ will ever give you the fulfillment you’re looking for that can only be found from being a mother,” he wrote in May. “Don’t believe the lies.” 

“If you are still claiming this is a ‘lump of cells’ you’re a retard and a liar,” he said of those with pro-choice views. “Anyone who takes a life should be charged with murder....  I’s that simple. Heck, we teach our kids not to squish ants because they are God’s creation, and yall are chopping up babies. Disgusting.” He also compared abortion to human sacrifice, and that those who received them were akin to Satan. 

Higgins has also railed against the LGBTQ community, calling them a “satanic cult.” And back in 2020, Higgins proclaimed that “while there are some pockets of racism in this country and every country on earth, there is NOT a ‘systemic racism’ issue in the US.” 

This is the top spiritual adviser to a man who can essentially drop bombs on whoever he wants whenever he feels so inclined. It’s no surprise that the person with Hegseth’s ear also thinks he’s some kind of modern white crusader sent to save America from infidels (anyone who isn’t white or Christian or heterosexual or a housewife). 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Rep. Won’t Rule Out Deporting Elon Musk and Melania Trump

Representative Randy Fine made the comment while discussing his desire to denaturalize and deport Representative Ilhan Omar.

Representative Randy Fine puts the tip of his pinky against his mouth
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

Florida Representative Randy Fine is all in on Donald Trump’s deportation agenda—even if it compromises citizenship for the president’s inner circle.

Fine extended his venom beyond just Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar while speaking with NewsNation on Monday, arguing that anyone caught fabricating details on their citizenship paperwork should be thrown out of the country—even if that included Melania Trump and Elon Musk.

“I believe that anyone who lied on their paperwork to become a citizen should be denaturalized and should be deported,” Fine said.

He was then specifically asked whether the current crusade against Omar should extend to high-powered immigrants tied to the Trump administration.

“Do you think this type of scrutiny should be placed on others who are high-profile, with connections to the administration?” asked NewsNation’s Nichole Berlie, citing as examples the first lady and the world’s first trillionaire, both of whom were naturalized in the U.S. within the last three decades.

“I believe we should go back to 1990, and we should reevaluate everyone who has become a naturalized citizen,” Fine responded. “Because what I am understanding is that the kind of fraud we’re hearing about from Ilhan Omar is endemic in Minnesota.”

“I think Ilhan Omar should be the first; she certainly should not be the last,” Fine declared. He notably did not make any allowances for Trump’s entourage.

MAGA conservatives have rumbled for years—without evidence—that Omar married her brother as a form of immigration fraud into the U.S. The conspiracy first emerged during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota state legislature in a since-deleted post on the conservative blog Power Line, where an anonymous source was quoted as saying that Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was related to her by blood.

Omar has vehemently and repeatedly denied the unfounded allegations, which have been disproven by her marriage certificate. Responding to the conspiracy in 2016, Omar described the insinuation that she had married her brother as “absurd and offensive.”

But Republicans have really turned up the temperature against Omar in recent days. Just two weeks ago, Homeland Security agents raided her home in an attempt to uncover evidence that her age did not match her original citizenship paperwork. Omar told reporters that agents “went room by room” and took a total of 17 items.

In a statement at the time, Omar called it “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Jared Kushner Got Secretary of State Fired After Dictator Paid Him Off

Kushner reportedly got former Secretary Rex Tillerson fired after the UAE paid him millions—prompting another nation to also pay Kushner to ensure favors of their own, according to a new book.

Jared Kushner holds up a microphone and speaks while sitting onstage at an event
Yuliia Ovsiannikova/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Jared Kushner was allegedly paid $50 million by a foreign government to get former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired.

In the new book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, author Matthew Cole reported that the United Arab Emirates paid Kushner millions to oust Tillerson, who had allegedly become extremely cozy with the Qataris.

Tillerson, who served as secretary of state from 2017 to 2018, had publicly opposed a blockade on Qatar, and the Saudis and Emiratis urged Donald Trump’s White House to fire him. When Tillerson was finally fired via tweet, Kushner apparently had been secretly pushing for his exit for months.

“In Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Tillerson’s removal proved once again Kushner’s influence with his father-in-law,” Cole wrote.

A source with knowledge of the UAE’s secret arrangement with Kushner told Cole that the president’s son-in-law had even pressed UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, referred to as MBZ, to speed up their agreed-upon payment. A month later, the UAE sent $50 million via Azerbaijan into a bank account in Cyprus for Kushner.

Kushner’s lawyer has denied that he had an account in Cyprus, and denied that he asked for or received any money from MBZ.

Tillerson’s manufactured ousting caused a panic in Qatar—but the problem also presented its own solution: It could simply pay off Kushner too. In late March or early April of 2018, the Qatari government quietly informed Kushner they intended to help him secure his property at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. After that, Trump appeared to soften his hardline stance against the Qataris, but it’s unclear what, if anything, he knew about the foreign government’s deal with Kushner.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Faces Backlash After Trashing 500 Million Arabs in the World

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thought it was a good use of his time to go on a remarkably racist rant.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking at a podium
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to slander an entire ethnic group in a speech Monday.

Kennedy told the Kent County GOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, “There’s 500 million Arabs in the world. And yet they don’t produce science. They don’t win the Nobel Prize. They don’t win the Fields Prize. They don’t win the Wolf Prize. They don’t produce literature.

“They were the first to make books and they, in the thirteenth century, typical Muslim princes had more books in their libraries than in all of Europe. Oh, and all of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood. They’ve created stagnant societies that do one or two things: hatred and war and victimization,” Kennedy said.

The remarks are not only offensive, they are inaccurate. Three Arabs have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry, four Arab people and one Arab organization have won the Nobel Peace Prize, one Arab has won the Nobel Prize in literature, and two Arabs won the Wolf Prize for achievements in chemistry.

Kennedy immediately faced a massive backlash on social media.

“Naguib Mahfouz won the Nobel in Literature in 1988. Ahmed Zewail won the Nobel in Chemistry in 1999, after winning the Wolf Prize. Omar Yaghi won the Nobel in Chemistry in 2025,” user Jordan Guy pointed out. “Algebra is an Arabic word. So is algorithm. The math on this claim doesn’t work.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said, “One of the men who won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry last year was a Palestinian-American, Omar Yaghi. Racist POS.”

Saudi Arabian influencer Eyad Al-Hamoud called out Kennedy in Arabic, citing four recent Nobel winners. “The strongest part is that in the responses, they remind the secretary that under Arab rule, the greatest sciences emerged—ones we’re still living off to this day:

“Algebra and algorithms, development of trigonometry and equations, observatories, surgery and anesthesia, the hospital system, modern optics with Ibn al-Haytham, experimental chemistry and distillation, preparation of acids and water clocks (and much more besides),” Hamoud said.

Even Kennedy’s claim about the Muslim Brotherhood is inaccurate, as it doesn’t even have political power in the country where it was founded. But Kennedy’s speech (which comes close to violating laws against federal employees engaging in political campaigns) was meant to denigrate the Michigan Senate candidacy of Egyptian American Abdul El-Sayed, whom conservatives continue to brand as supporting the Muslim Brotherhood despite his repeated disavowals. Never mind that he also has a medical degree as well as a doctorate in public health from Oxford University.

More on what RFK Jr. is doing when he’s not being racist:
RFK Jr. Reveals Chilling Plan to Feed Your Health Data to AI
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington