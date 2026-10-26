Hegseth Eyes Senate Seat as He Tries to Avoid Getting the Axe

Hegseth’s tenure has earned him both Republican and Democratic critics. He has fired or pushed out multiple senior military leaders, endangered U.S. troops with the “Signalgate” group chat scandal, and burned through missile stockpiles in the war with Iran. Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie has led calls for his impeachment, which forced House Speaker Mike Johnson to dismiss the House early to avoid embarrassment.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that current and former Pentagon officials are ready and willing to “spill their guts” if Congress moves to investigate and impeach Hegseth.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to very quietly go to the chair of the Armed [Services] Committee and are going to spill their guts, provide them with everything they can and leak everything they can,” an anonymous source told the British newspaper. “It’ll be horrendous. It’ll be consistent embarrassment.”