Hegseth Fires Top General After Laura Loomer Targets Him
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a top general as the Iran war continues.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This makes him at least the twenty-sixth senior military official to be ousted by Hegseth this year.
“The Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement to The Atlantic, which first reported the news. “We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”
CBS reported that Sylvia’s firing was related to his allegedly failing three polygraph tests about leaks to the press. But Sylvia has been a target of the far right for some time now, as Islamaphobic content creator and unofficial Trump administration adviser Laura Loomer called for him to be fired over a year ago for his son Gavin’s comments on Charlie Kirk.
“Meet Gavin Sylvia. A ‘He/Him’ who displays his pronouns in his bio. He is currently employed as a data analyst with @fema, a DHS @DHSgov agency. Yesterday, he posted on Instagram, ‘Half mast for the literal racist homophobe misogynist?? bffr’. This was his response to Charlie Kirk being assassinated,” she wrote. “His father is a Major General in the United States Army and currently serves at the Pentagon. He was nominated for a third star by Joe Biden…. These people hate us. They don’t belong near the levers of our National Power…. Please fire Gavin Sylvia … [and] @PeteHegseth should also review the employment of Gavin’s father, MG Brett Sylvia.”
One year later, and her wish has been granted.
While the Pentagon claims Sylvia failed the polygraphs, Hegseth hasn’t really needed much of a reason to fire the 25 other high-ranking military leaders. Being a President Biden appointee, being too “woke,” or simply not jiving with Hegseth’s aggressive leadership style have made other officials targets of Hegseth’s purge.
This firing also comes as the war on Iran—one that the U.S. has been definitely losing for almost a year—appears likely to ramp up after the midterm elections.