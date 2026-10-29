White House Tries to Bully People Into Buying Russian Oil
This despite the fact that buying Russian oil could put people at risk of legal and reputational harm.
President Donald Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a huge handout by waiving restrictions on Russian fuel. It’s too bad U.S. firms don’t actually want to buy it!
The Washington Sun reported Thursday that American companies are concerned that accepting shipments of Russian diesel fuel set to arrive in the United States after the midterm elections will leave them vulnerable to reputational and legal risks. Trump administration officials have been privately encouraging American companies to get over it.
In a last-ditch attempt to alleviate financial strain ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration announced earlier this month that the U.S. would temporarily waive sanctions on Russian diesel sold to the global market through April 2027. Trump claimed that Russia would “immediately” supply more than roughly 2.2 million barrels of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplaces—a small drop in the bucket against the sweeping diesel shortage.
Multiple sources told the Sun that the Russian diesel cargoes did not have any confirmed buyers when they were loaded onto the tankers in mid-October. One industry analyst told the outlet that the cargoes had been “shopped” for weeks, but U.S. firms hadn’t been interested.
“They’re being very strongly encouraged by both Moscow and Washington to take these cargoes, including with steep discounts, but they’re encountering a wall of resistance based on reputation and legal risks,” another industry analyst told the Sun.
It’s still not clear whether the diesel will even land in the United States. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is looking for ways to prevent the potential arrival of Russian tankers. “Make no mistake: Trump’s diesel deal with Putin is corrupt and illegal, and I am evaluating options to stop it from arriving at a port in New Jersey,” Sherrill told the Sun in a statement. She accused Trump of “lining Vladimir Putin’s pockets at the expense of American consumers and our democratic ally Ukraine.”
Rapidan Energy Group told its clients: “Moscow and Washington are still scrambling to find takers, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the cargoes ultimately head to Brazil.”