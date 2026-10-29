White House Tries to Bully People Into Buying Russian Oil

In a last-ditch attempt to alleviate financial strain ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration announced earlier this month that the U.S. would temporarily waive sanctions on Russian diesel sold to the global market through April 2027. Trump claimed that Russia would “immediately” supply more than roughly 2.2 million barrels of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplaces—a small drop in the bucket against the sweeping diesel shortage.

Multiple sources told the Sun that the Russian diesel cargoes did not have any confirmed buyers when they were loaded onto the tankers in mid-October. One industry analyst told the outlet that the cargoes had been “shopped” for weeks, but U.S. firms hadn’t been interested.

“They’re being very strongly encouraged by both Moscow and Washington to take these cargoes, including with steep discounts, but they’re encountering a wall of resistance based on reputation and legal risks,” another industry analyst told the Sun.