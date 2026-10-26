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No Wonder Trump Doesn’t Care About Gas Prices. It’s Making Him Rich.

Donald Trump’s personal holdings in the oil and gas industry have ballooned in value.

Donald Trump smirks and points during a midterm campaign rally
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that President Donald Trump thinks that the oil and gas business is more important than lowering gas prices: He’s the one making a fortune.

A new report published Monday by the Democrats on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee revealed that the value of Trump’s personal holdings in oil and gas may have increased by 43 percent in the last 10 months alone.

The president’s oil and gas holdings are currently worth between $22.5 million and $81.6 million. At the end of 2025, they were worth between $12.6 million and $46 million.

The report came out shortly after the president started bragging about how the energy prices hurting Americans are making him and his billionaire buddies rich.

“And while oil prices are temporarily high, and will be falling dramatically in a short period of time as soon as that war is over—because there’s so much oil,” he said to the crowd at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, referring to his war in Iran.

“The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars.… Our country is making hundreds of billions of dollars ’cause of what’s happened in the Middle East … trillions of dollars.”

Meanwhile, the average price Americans are paying for gasoline under Trump has officially surpassed the average price during the Biden administration. Trump has repeatedly pledged to end his seven-month “six-week war” with Iran and lower gasoline prices to below $2 per gallon. But what reason does he have to end the war and lower prices when he’s openly admitting it’s in his financial interest to let Americans suffer? And what kind of message does this send to Americans ahead of the midterm elections, where Trump wants voters to pretend his name is on the ballot?

Read more about Trump’s opinion of gas prices:
Trump Says Making a Fortune Is More Important Than Fixing Gas Prices
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Elon Musk Openly He Admits He Cut Off Ukraine’s Internet Access

After much speculation about whether he or Donald Trump made the final call on Starlink, Musk is now simply owning it.

Elon Musk gestures and speaks while standing next to Donald Trump outside the White House during a Big Tech event
President Trump and Elon Musk at a Big Tech event outside the White House
Tierney L. Cross/Pool/The Washington Post/Getty Images
President Trump and Elon Musk at a Big Tech event outside the White House

Elon Musk fessed to slowing down Ukraine’s Starlink connection, claiming that the war-torn country was in the wrong because it was using the company’s services in its war against Russia.

“Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote in an X post Saturday. “Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.”

Musk had previously suggested that he was not responsible for the drop in Starlink’s satellite-supplied internet service over Ukraine last week, which occurred as Russian missiles barraged Kyiv. Instead, Musk blamed the lapse on the recent decisions of the U.S. military and Donald Trump.

Trump refused to take the blame shortly afterward. “I don’t know who did it, but I was not involved,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Wednesday. Trump reportedly called Musk to demand he return service to the region that same day, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Yet despite Musk’s renewed position, Ukraine’s actions early last week were anything but offensive. Russian ballistic missiles slammed two plants supplying heat and electricity to Kyiv and damaged a residential building in the capital city. At least nine people died in the attacks, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services shared in a Telegram statement.

Ukrainian officials suggested that the strikes could have been prevented if they received the proper intelligence—but there was only radio silence. Multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that U.S. officials claimed their defense systems had failed to detect the missiles because of “bad weather,” but Kyiv did not buy the excuse.

The intelligence blunder occurred days after Trump brokered an eyebrow-raising deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel from Moscow, effectively offering the country an economic lifeline that would allow Russia to continue the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was publicly critical of the arrangement, sparking a multiday harassment campaign in which the Trump administration called Kyiv and other European capitals, threatening to cut off military intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries unless Ukraine stopped attacking Russian oil refineries.

The White House’s influence over Starlink appears to be greater than the president lets on. Six former senior U.S. officials told Reuters Friday that both the Biden and Trump administrations had previously asked SpaceX to adjust its Starlink internet availability in different countries, including Ukraine and areas of the Middle East.

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Trump Sued for Hurting Democracy With White House Media Ban

Six citizens are suing Trump over his attempts to turn independent reporting into government propaganda.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while seated at his desk in the Oval Office at the White House. Other Cabinet members including RFK Jr. stand behind him.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on September 18.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on September 18.

The Trump administration has once again been sued for banning CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House Press pool.

While the three newsrooms were already victorious in their preliminary injunction against the administration, this recent lawsuit—filed on Monday by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and Yale Law School’s Freedom & Information Access Clinic—advocates for the American public, as well.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six plaintiffs who rely on credentialed White House reporters to do their own jobs: Yale professors Kenneth Roth and Beverly Gage, Lawfare editor in chief Benjamin Wittes, Press Watch editor Daniel Froomkin, student journalist Ethan Young, and New York City high school teacher Peter Schmidt-Nowara.

“The Policy violates the First Amendment. The White House has long maintained a protected forum for certain members of the press to engage in the First Amendment activities of newsgathering and reporting,” the lawsuit reads. “The Policy is unconstitutional because it conditions access and participation in the White House Press Forum on criteria that are viewpoint based and unreasonable.”

“The ultimate injury here … is to the democratic public,” says the lawsuit, which was filed in New York.

“The White House cannot decide what information Americans receive by punishing critical reporting,” said Knight First Amendment Institute deputy litigation director Katie Fallow. “When the White House expels reporters because of their coverage and threatens others with expulsion, it isn’t just the press that suffers—the public loses access to independent reporting and gets something closer to government propaganda.”

This debacle first began on September 18, when Trump dramatically denied CNN, MS NOW, and Politico access to the White House due to unfavorable coverage of his administration. Since then, they have been granted a temporary injunction allowing them to return to the press pool—but Trump has defied them, continuing to deny CNN access to his Air Force One jet. Only time will tell how Trump reacts to this most recent legal action against him.

This story has been updated.

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Norway Fires Back After Trump Calls It a “Shithouse” Country

Trump wants to ban Norwegians from the U.S., all because he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump speaks into a mic
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Norwegian officials are dumbfounded after President Trump suggested banning Norwegians from the U.S., calling Norway a “shithouse country” during a Michigan rally on Sunday.

Trump made the comments while complaining to the audience in Port Huron, Michigan, that the Nobel Peace Prize was won by a “woman nobody had ever heard of.”

“I said ‘What about me? Do they do two of them?’ Think of it, I settled, so I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country, actually,” Trump said to laughter.

“Denmark? Take ’em. Sweden. Norway, I don’t think so because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize,” Trump continued. “I don’t want anybody from Norway, I don’t want anything to do with Norway.”

Norwegian officials are shaking their heads.

“He knows very well that the Nobel committee is independent,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said to NRK, the country’s public broadcaster, on Monday. “We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case.”

It’s funny that Trump is so annoyed, considering that he said in January that he actually doesn’t care. He still railed against Norway at the time, claiming, “If anybody thinks that Norway doesn’t control the Nobel Prize, they are just kidding. They have a board, but it’s controlled by Norway, and I don’t care what Norway says.”

Even funnier is the fact that way back in his first term, Trump reportedly complained in an Oval Office meeting about accepting immigrants from “shithole countries” like Haiti and places in Africa, and instead suggested the U.S. should take in more people from countries like Norway, mentioning that country in particular. He said similar words at a rally last December. To Trump, though, being snubbed for an award is enough to override his racist preferences for immigrants.

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Judge Hands Trump Massive Loss Over James Comey’s Daughter

A judge ruled that the Department of Justice’s decision to fire Maurene Comey was illegal and ordered her to be reinstated.

Maurene Comey walks outside a courthouse
Maurene Comey
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Maurene Comey

A judge ruled Monday that Maurene Comey was wrongfully terminated from her position as the former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, ordering the Justice Department to reinstate her with back pay.

Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired in July 2025. The DOJ did not provide a rationale for her ouster at the time, simply citing Donald Trump’s authority to do so as the sole justification.

In a federal lawsuit, Comey argued that her firing was part of the president’s political retribution campaign against her father, who testified before Congress during Trump’s first term regarding the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a 55-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman declared that Comey’s termination was not only unfounded, but it was also illegal as it fundamentally violated the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978.

The government’s other defense, which cited Article 2 of the Constitution barring Congress from regulating the removal of assistant U.S. attorneys, was similarly fraught, as it “flies in the face of nearly two centuries of Supreme Court precedent,” according to Furman.

“Indeed, to accept Defendants’ argument would be to unsettle the very equilibrium established by this Nation’s constitutional system,” Furman wrote.

Comey was involved in several high-profile cases prior to her firing, including prosecutions against musician Sean Combs (also known as P. Diddy) and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. She is expected to receive back pay dating from the time she was fired to December 2025, when she obtained a new job in private practice.

Trump has been very public about his contempt for James Comey. The president fired Comey during his first term in the midst of the Trump-Russia probe, prematurely ending the director’s 10-year term. His decision to do so prompted a follow-up investigation by Comey’s predecessor, special counsel Robert Mueller, who determined that Russian influence in the 2016 election was “sweeping and systemic” and found substantial (if non-prosecutable) evidence that Trump had obstructed justice by firing Comey.

In April, a grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina indicted Comey on two felony charges relating to a seaside photo the former FBI director shared on Instagram that depicted seashells in an arrangement reading: “86 47.” Eighty-six is a popular phrase used in the restaurant industry to signify that an item has been crossed off the menu.

Yet the Department of Justice claimed that the message would be interpreted by any person “familiar with the circumstances” as a “serious expression of an intent to do harm to the president,” according to Comey’s indictment.

Whether or not the government’s case against the elder Comey will pan out remains to be seen. However, recent revelations regarding Trump’s personal involvement in the initial investigation could unravel the suit.

This story has been updated.

Read more about Trump’s attacks on the Comey family:
James Comey Exposes Major Flaw in Trump’s Lawsuit Against Him
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