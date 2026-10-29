Trump, 80, Has No Clue Who Pete Hegseth Just Fired
Donald Trump couldn’t even get the lieutenant general’s gender right.
Donald Trump apparently does not have his thumb on the pulse of things at the Pentagon.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made waves Wednesday when he suddenly fired Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sylvia was the director of the Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, effectively serving as the Pentagon’s chief war planner, and a vital liaison between America’s armed forces and the White House. The senior strategist was accused of leaking classified information about the Russia-Ukraine war to the press.
But when asked about the scandal by reporters Thursday, Trump was apparently so uninformed that he failed to even get Sylvia’s gender right.
“She’s got problems,” Trump said after a reporter referred to Sylvia only as “Lieutenant General Sylvia.” “She’s gonna have big problems. We’re very much looking for leakers. And uh, she’s going to have big problems. Long-term problems.”
Sylvia is at least the fifth general that Hegseth either forced out or fired—but the timing could not be worse, particularly as Trump weighs renewed combat against Iran after the midterms. U.S. officials have already warned several countries in the Middle East to be prepared for potential airstrikes after U.S. Election Day, and cautioned about the possibility of retaliatory attacks from Iran afterward.
“Now is not the time when you’d want to lose the J5,” a former Joint Chiefs official told The Atlantic Wednesday. “This person would serve as a critical link between the operational force, the department policy, and the White House.”
Several aircraft carriers have already been deployed to the region to support American efforts there. They include the USS George H. W. Bush, the USS George Washington, and the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, an amphibious assault ship with a helicopter launch pad. They’re also joined by a a guided missile destroyer called the USS Shoup, according to a Wednesday report by the U.S. Naval Institute.