Trump, 80, Has No Clue Who Pete Hegseth Just Fired

But when asked about the scandal by reporters Thursday, Trump was apparently so uninformed that he failed to even get Sylvia’s gender right.

“She’s got problems,” Trump said after a reporter referred to Sylvia only as “Lieutenant General Sylvia.” “She’s gonna have big problems. We’re very much looking for leakers. And uh, she’s going to have big problems. Long-term problems.”

A reporter just asked Trump about the removal of Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, but referred to him only as "Lt. Gen. Sylvia." "She’s got problems," Trump said. "She’s gonna have big problems. We’re very much looking for leakers" https://t.co/TvAi6IuuVL — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 29, 2026

Sylvia is at least the fifth general that Hegseth either forced out or fired—but the timing could not be worse, particularly as Trump weighs renewed combat against Iran after the midterms. U.S. officials have already warned several countries in the Middle East to be prepared for potential airstrikes after U.S. Election Day, and cautioned about the possibility of retaliatory attacks from Iran afterward.