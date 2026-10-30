ICE Agent Charged With Intentionally Hitting Someone With His Car

Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was driving to his construction job when immigration agents tried to pull him over. Hernandez and another passenger fled from the vehicle. According to street camera and body cam footage, Morales then turned his vehicle and accelerated over Hernandez. Hernandez can be heard screaming “You ran over me,” while Morales replies, “You got hit with the car, bro.” ICE backed Morales’s version of events, saying in an official statement that Hernandez “ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.”

ICE still maintains that story, saying that Morales’s indictment “is nothing more than a political stunt by Houston sanctuary politicians.” It also argues that the local government doesn’t have jurisdiction to try and investigate Morales in the first place, a claim Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare says is “false.”

Body camera video shows an ICE agent's chilling response to running over Miguel Parra Hernandez, a Houston immigrant, in northwest Houston on Oct. 10. The agent, Mario Alberto Morales, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. https://t.co/ARKkcUIoSJ — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 30, 2026

“An ICE badge does not give you free rein to injure, kill, or violate the constitutional rights of anyone,” Teare said.