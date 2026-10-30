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JD Vance Has Become Trumpier Than Trump. What a Disgusting Human.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the hands-down winning monster of this election cycle, but the vice president is a close second—and is certainly doing more damage to the country.

JD Vance speaks at a rally
Evan Vucci/Getty Images

It’s been a fierce fight among Republicans for the title of most disgusting monster of this election season. After last week, we do have a hands-down winner: Vivek Ramaswamy, for his ad accusing Democratic opponent Amy Acton of lying about being serially raped when she was a little girl is the lowest low in modern American political history. It makes me hope these right-wing Christians are right about heaven and hell, because if a hell exists as they describe it, Ramaswamy will be down there, playing pinochle with the Tate brothers and Harvey Weinstein.

But it isn’t as if he hasn’t had competition. There is of course Donald Trump himself, who defended that ad—not once but twice—and has pumped out lie after malicious lie about various Democrats. There’s Ohio GOP Senator Bernie Moreno, a late entry on your card, but one who has proven himself a serious contender after his assertion, as rancidly un-American a statement as a senator has made perhaps since Joe McCarthy benighted the land, that Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was unqualified to be a senator because he didn’t know Jesus. And, as we round the clubhouse turn, Senator Ted Cruz has made an impressive run with his laughable attacks on James Talarico’s manhood.

Amid all this sewage, one other Republican has stood out. He can’t quite top Ramaswamy after that ad (which Ramaswamy’s now pulled, by the way, after ferocious blowback), but JD Vance has spread toxic waste across at least four different states, and he still has four days to go. The man who decided it was a good idea in 2024 to tell a massive and defamatory lie about the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio—people who at the time, let us not forget, were the then Ohio senator’s own constituents—is back this year with more.

Let’s start in Ohio, and with his defense of the Ramaswamy ad. “I have to admit that I’m a little bit disgusted when I see Republicans across the country who are whining more about that advertisement than they are about what the congressional Democrats and other Democrats want to do to the United States of America,” the vice president said on October 21, two days after the existence of the ad became known. That was at a press conference. That same day, in a speech in Ohio, he added: “Politics is a tough business. And my message to my fellow elected Republicans is if you actually believe in the things you say you believe in, stop whining about an advertisement and go win the race in 13 days.”

The week before, Vance was in Michigan, where he called Abdul El-Sayed “a little bit of a psychopath,” adding: “Abdul El-Sayed, who maybe more than any Democrat running in the nation, has engaged in the kind of explicitly anti-white racial hatred that has become common on the Democratic Party.” And there’s more: “I realize that there’s something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today. And it’s people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation fighting for every single person—whether they’re Jewish or Christian, whether they’re white or Black or brown—but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others, and that is how, ladies and gentlemen, you destroy the United States of America.” You know—the way Vance fought for Springfield’s Haitians.

Two days before that, down in Texas, he hinted, obviously with about as much evidence as he had in the Haitians case, that James Talarico is into child pornography. He noted that Talarico, whose expressions of support for trans children are obviously intended to express sympathy for a tiny and powerless group that has been used as a political weapon by people like Trump and Vance and Ron DeSantis, had a “weird focus on transgender kids and drag queens.” “Now you got to wonder what the internet search history of a man like that looks like,” Vance added. “Ladies and gentlemen, you don’t want to find out. Neither do I.”

But perhaps most egregious of all were his comments back in September about Democratic Kansas Senate candidate Adam Hamilton. He is, as you must know by now, the founding pastor of the largest Methodist church in the United States, with some 24,000 congregants and seven different campuses.

Referring to Hamilton’s church’s sponsorship (with many other groups) of a Kansas City Pride celebration, Vance, visiting Kansas back in September, said: “Democrat Pastor Adam Hamilton thinks it’s a sin to be white and a sin to raise cattle and eat meat, but he’s OK with supporting groups that spit on God-fearing Americans and mock everything that we hold dear. Ladies and gentlemen, that is not Christianity. That is left-wing radicalism dressed in the skin suit of our religion. Let’s send it packing in November.”

These comments only scratch the surface. Everywhere Vance goes, he leaves a remorseless trail of moral carnage in his wake. His attack on Hamilton may be the most galling. Hamilton’s church runs massive food banks and performs all manner of community service. In 2024, when Hamilton sensed the country and his parish coming apart at the seams, he launched something he called the Campaign for Kindness. It was described by an NPR reporter at the time as having “all the trappings of the political programming you’re probably sick of seeing—billboards, yard signs, and even TV spots. But instead of candidates or policies, their campaign advertises ethics.” Around 1,600 churches nationwide joined the campaign.

That’s the man Vance is calling divisive. There’s only one divisive person in this story, and it sure isn’t Hamilton.

It’s quite hilarious and telling, by the way, that so many of these attacks carry the subtext—or in Talarico’s case, text—of masculinity. Quite funny, at a time when their hero president is singing the praises of men’s asses. These Republican dudes are the least masculine men in America. When his state was in trouble, Ted Cruz ran away to Cancun. That guy’s about as macho as Fredo Corleone. Roger Marshall sues poor people over a hundred dollars. Ken Paxton looks like he couldn’t lift a bag of charcoal briquets. And I’d bet my mortgage that their Dear Leader, Mr. Bone Spurs, couldn’t do two push-ups.

They are frauds up and down, but arguably none more monumentally than Vance. If there’s an example in modern American political history of a person having sold his soul more nakedly than Vance has, I’m not aware of it.

It’s hard to imagine the Republicans nominating such a mean, soulless, rancidly power-mad person as president—just kidding! They’ve already nominated a mean, soulless, rancidly power-mad person three times. Republican voters, driven by their fake-Christian “values” and their thirst for an antidemocratic strongman who will just fix everything, are capable of anything. The only place where Vance may fall short is that he may not be able to pass himself off as a strongman, which is another way of saying he’s not quite as convincing a conman as Trump is. Which is exactly why his current libels might fail. Let us pray that the man who scolded Amy Acton that “politics is a tough business” wakes up next Wednesday learning that lesson the hard way.

This article first appeared in Fighting Words, a weekly TNR newsletter authored by editor Michael Tomasky. Sign up here.

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Trump’s Vile Defense of “That Ad” Bodes Very Ill for the Last 12 Days

The press is overhyping the “bipartisan” revulsion at Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack ad. I hope Amy Acton is ready for what may come next.

Trump shushes someone
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It had to happen. On Thursday, Donald Trump defended that despicable Republican attack ad that everyone is talking about this week, writing on Truth Social: “Vivek Ramaswamy put up a very powerful Ad about a mother saying that her daughter, Amy Acton, who is running for Governor of Ohio, is a liar, and much worse.” And he didn’t stop there! He of course took the side of Donna Arthur, Acton’s estranged mother, who decided to stay married to her daughter’s rapist and is the ad’s “star”: “Frankly, anybody whose mother spoke about a daughter in that way would normally lead to the daughter being precluded from serving in Office, let alone the Office of Governor.” And he didn’t stop there, either: “The Press is trying to convince everyone that this Ad is bad, because it’s so good! Who wouldn’t use such an Ad? I would, it’s called, ‘hitting pay dirt.’”

There you have it. The sickest and most repulsive TV ad in American political history, endorsed by the sickest and most repulsive human in American political history. Once again, Trump drags America to a bottom that most of us didn’t know existed.

But is it really the bottom? Please. There’s always a new bottom with Trump. We’re 12 days out from Election Day. And we’re 73 days out from January 3, when, by custom and in theory, the next Congress will be sworn in and seated—a ceremony whose execution right now seems very much in doubt. There’s time for a dozen new bottoms between now and then.

But this is the bottom we have for now, and it’s worth noting, because it screams at us that there is literally nothing these MAGA Republicans won’t do for power. And don’t be fooled by these headlines about “overwhelming bipartisan denunciation.” Yes, some Republicans have denounced the ad—but if you look at it, it’s not really that many. Ohioans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted did, lest its mephitic stink encircle them (although DeWine added that he still endorses Ramaswamy, so what is that denunciation worth?). But if you google “Republican senators and House members who have denounced the Ramaswamy ad,” you’ll find pretty slim pickings.

The press loves to slap the word “bipartisan” on a story whenever it can, even on the thinnest of justifications. When a group of New Republic editors was discussing this matter on Wednesday morning, one editor said, “Yeah, I see these headlines that say ‘bipartisan criticism of Trump,’ and I look for the Republicans, and it’s one quote from Thom Tillis.”

So: Does it really matter that Meghan McCain denounced the ad? Or even Nikki Haley, who is (for now) retired from politics? Representative Nancy Mace, who has spoken about being raped, laid into it, so at least that’s one sitting non-Ohio GOP pol. I’d imagine there were a few others that I missed, but the outrage has been a long, long distance from universal.

And among right-wing pundits? I admit that I don’t read or watch them much, and spending too much time googling the matter feels a bit like googling how many mass shooters denounced Dylann Roof. So maybe some Fox News host was indeed genuinely outraged, and for this, I (with one hand) applaud them.

But Media Matters for America has collected a number of right-wing commentators who are as pleased as punch about it:

  • Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire called it “brilliant, brilliant,” adding: “I think it’s a very, very effective ad. It’s brutal.”
  • Newsmax host Greg Kelly: “Everybody in Ohio and the country should be listening to Amy Acton’s mom.” And: “The mother speaks with love here. I believe the mother loves Amy.” And: “She seems like a very nice lady, actually.… Wow, that’s some—the mother, I believe her.”
  • Dan Bongino, the podcaster turned FBI honcho turned podcaster: “This is the most destructive political ad I have ever seen.”
  • Gateway Pundit’s Wayne Allyn Root: “The more you meet these Democrat candidates, they’re all crazy. They’re all covering up for the fact that they’ve had mental illness their whole life. They’re crazy, whacked-out people.” He also called the ad “absolutely hilarious.”

You might say that this doesn’t add up to much. And perhaps it doesn’t. Maybe Ramaswamy’s polls will tell him that the blowback is too much.

But there exists another possibility. Now that the president of the United States has lent the ad his imprimatur, a day after his vice president did the same, I submit to you that it’s pretty clear what the next 12 days could bring. Trump, Ramaswamy, and JD Vance—the latter two, by the way, were buds when they were at Yale Law together—will keep pushing and pushing this. And the right-wing media, and that segment of it that might have been knocked back on its heels for the first 48 or 72 hours, will collect itself and hop enthusiastically on this toxic train.

I hope Amy Acton and her campaign team are ready for this. A normal person … well, a normal person wouldn’t have made and run that ad to begin with. But let’s say a normal person did. Said normal person would take stock of the revulsion and quietly pull the ad, or scale back the buy, and change the subject to something “relevant” like trans athletes.

But these are not normal people. These are sick, twisted, cruel, sadistic, and psychotic people. That’s five adjectives, which may seem like a bit much, but I chose them with care. They do not care at all that Acton was raped as a 12-year-old girl. They care only about how they can crush her—politically, emotionally, in every way. That’s what makes these people different. They don’t just want to win elections. They want to destroy lives.

And here’s a question that I really hate to ask, but it’s one we must contemplate: What if Ramaswamy still wins? It’s possible. And if he does, it’s hard for us normal people to imagine what kind of attacks will be unleashed for 2028 and beyond if this vile smear works.

It probably won’t work. It probably will backfire. But I hope Acton and her team are not sitting there assuming that Ramaswamy is going to soften his approach. He’s going to start hitting harder on this and other points. And Trump and Vance will have his back. It will be yet another new bottom. But rest assured that it won’t be the last.                     

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Cheating, Lying, Dividing: Can You Guess Who I’m Talking About?

Republicans have nothing to offer the country, so at election time they turn to their old reliable strategies. But what if this time, they’re not so reliable?

Trump looking angry and pointing his finger
Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

We’re two-plus weeks out from Election Day. Republicans are in a dead panic and taking the wildest of swings. Maryland Representative Andy Harris, who is as close as we have in the United States Congress to an actual, bona fide fascist (I know that’s saying a lot, but Harris’s father served in a pro-Nazi paramilitary unit in Hungary toward the end of World War II, and Harris himself veritably worshipped Viktor Orbán), tried to blame diesel prices on the Democrats. He got laughed out of the room. Democratic candidates who are barely really liberal are suddenly not just socialists but Communists. And it practically goes without saying that they’re all gay.

This kind of scaremongering has been a part of Republican campaign strategy for my entire life. I hit my first Little League baseball the same year Richard Nixon launched the Southern Strategy, his dog-whistling and race-baiting campaign to carry the South in 1968 against Hubert Humphrey. I was a young man when Ronald Reagan launched his 1980 general election campaign near Philadelphia, Mississippi, touting “states’ rights” and making a point of doing so not far from the spot where three civil rights workers were killed by the Ku Klux Klan 16 years before. I’m pretty tired of it, though not so tired that my blood doesn’t still boil.

But these kinds of moves used to be only part of a Republican campaign. Once upon a time, Republicans did try, sometimes, to advance forward-looking ideas, or something resembling that. Reagan had his optimism; Newt Gingrich, his Contract With America; George W. Bush, his global democracy agenda. At the very least, these Republicans understood that the scare tactics had to be dressed up in the finery of something resembling a positive vision for the country.

But that was then. Now the scare tactics are the whole package. The GOP of 2026 is stripped of all artifice. It’s down to its essence. The closing days of this campaign will feature three trajectories from the GOP. They’re going to try to cheat. They’re going to lie. And they’re going to try to win on grotesque and open bigotry.

First, the cheating. This is all about suppressing the vote and trying to convince Americans that noncitizens are going to be casting votes by the thousands or even millions (OK, this involves a dose of bigotry too). On Thursday, Todd Blanche’s Justice Department sent a letter to California and Los Angeles County demanding that they prove—within 48 hours, mind you—that some 20,000 voters are citizens. Because Attorney General Todd Blanche, you see, suspects that they are not.

The Trump administration has tried this before. Very recently, in fact. Just last month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin alleged that there were 15,903 noncitizens on the voter rolls in Nevada. He then whittled that down to 185 names (heck of a whittle!). DHS said it had confirmed that these 185 were noncitizens. Nevada looked into it. Every one—every single one—was a citizen.

It’s impossible to predict how else they’ll try to cheat between now and November 3. At Democracy Docket, which you should be checking between now and Election Day if you aren’t already, they’re tracking dozens of voter suppression lawsuits. And Axios reported on Friday that MAGA activists are pushing the Trump administration to prepare to declare martial law. The president can’t send armed troops to polling places—or at least, the law says he can’t. But he can send them into certain neighborhoods. And the DOJ can send out more such orders, and to much swingier states than California. We can be sure that the administration has thought of things we haven’t.

Next comes the lying. Of course, cheating of the sort described above is lying, but I mean a different kind of lying. I mean here the kind of lying Trump does at his rallies, about how great the economy is, how “hot” America is; and the lying House Speaker Mike Johnson does, about this Congress being the most productive in 80 years.

All politicians from both parties offer up to voters their version of reality. But they rarely say the naked opposite of reality. Barack Obama in 2010, for example, implicitly acknowledged that the economic landscape was pretty barren, but he did try (to no avail) to highlight certain “green shoots” sprouting heavenward. But no one has ever done what Trump is doing. There’s no sign it’s working—in fact it’s probably making things worse because you just can’t tell people the sky is blue when it’s full of clouds.

What’s amusing is watching Republican candidates across the country try to walk this tightrope. Some gently break with him, as Maine’s Susan Collins and Michigan’s Mike Rogers have done on tariffs. But most defend them or try to change the subject. Some still blame the economy on Joe Biden. And all of them, having voted for the Iran war, just pray that that subject doesn’t come up.

And finally—the dividing. It’s JD Vance hinting not so subtly that James Talarico is gay. Rogers and others, including Trump, talk about Abdul El-Sayed being part of the Muslim Brotherhood. On a debate stage this week, Georgia GOP Senate candidate Mike Collins slipped in a reference to Jon Ossoff’s “friend” El-Sayed, for no apparent reason other than to be able to scare viewers with a Moozlem name. And of course the flood of dehumanizing anti-trans ads continues apace and will continue through Election Day.

This is what they’ve got. And it’s what they’ve got because it’s who they are. Oh, plus they have hundreds of millions or maybe even billions of dollars, much of it from a small handful of people—like real-life supervillain Elon Musk—who want to own the government. It’ll be pretty depressing if it works.

And if it fails? It will upend decades of conventional wisdom about how Republicans can win and about voters’ susceptibility to such campaigns. And that may mark the start of a new and at least marginally less cynical and less hateful and less stupid era in American politics. And it will be made all the better by the fact that it will have been brought on, ironically enough, by the stupidest and most cynical and hateful man in recent American political history.

This article first appeared in Fighting Words, a weekly TNR newsletter authored by editor Michael Tomasky. Sign up here.

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Jon Ossoff Just Delivered Maybe the Greatest Debate Zinger in Ages

Yet again, the Georgia senator showed in Thursday’s debate that he knows how to throw haymakers. Until someone else proves otherwise, he’s the front-runner for 2028.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff
Ben Hendren/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff

Barbarism surrounds us. ICE thugs have once again shot a man, firing at least five shots while he was in his car with his five-year-old son in New York City. Our incompetent and offensive “secretary of war” announces that the United States of America is going to livestream the execution by firing squad of a mass killer. Public executions are against international law. Amnesty International reports that in 2025, there were 17 public executions in the world. Eleven were in Iran, and six in Afghanistan. Great.

At least America is now fully starting to recognize what a moral cesspool Donald Trump and his cronies have made of this country. A new poll out from Pew has Trump’s approval at 30 percent and his disapproval at a stunning 68 percent. Can he get into the 20s before November 3? It sure seems that way. Does he really think, as The Atlantic reported this week, that bombing Iran before the election will help his numbers? He’s really so delusional as to believe that escalating a deeply unpopular war would lead to people rallying around the flag?

Against all this, most Democratic elected officials still haven’t found the right words to encapsulate all this corruption and rot. One Democrat, though, continues to stand out above all the others. If you haven’t yet seen some of the clips of Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff’s evisceration of his GOP challenger in last night’s debate, you need to watch them. The guy is a virtuoso—Bernstein with a baton, Jordan with a basketball.

The imperishable line that will be remembered, I think, for a long, long time, came when Ossoff said of Representative Mike Collins and his white supremacist and far-far-right ties: “It’s not just that you’ve hired half the Third Reich to staff your congressional office,” but you’re supporting policies that are “robbing your constituents to pay your donors.” Then came another killer, which is also so good that it would be the takeaway line for most debaters: “If John Lewis were marching today from Selma to Montgomery, Mike Collins would be grabbing a billy club.”

That’s how you do it, folks. And make no mistake: It took some guts for Ossoff to decide to make his central attack on Collins his racism. There’s no guarantee, even in 2026, that a liberal Jewish Democrat could make that stick against a Republican in the state of Georgia. But Ossoff has pressed the point of Collins’s bigotry relentlessly. This is not someone who consulted polls and focus groups and listened to consultants telling him to keep the focus on Collins’s position on prescription drug prices. This is someone who asked himself, What is my opponent’s core moral flaw? and who went right at it with both barrels.

He’s almost certainly going to win, and possibly by a lot. And in doing so, in making his opponent’s bigotry his central line of attack, he’s doing something too many Democrats are gun-shy about doing these days: He took aim right at the heart of MAGA-ism, and he’s doing it without qualification or equivocation. And that’s why so many Democrats are so impressed by him.

As I wrote of Ossoff back in August, after his delicious barb about “Natalie” (Harp, the Trumpy amanuensis): “He understands that in today’s media environment, you have to create conflict to generate attention and buzz, and you have to do it in a way that stands a chance of going viral.” He did that last night, but he also did even more. Saying “half the Third Reich” is, among other things, really funny. It’s wildly hyperbolic, of course, but that too is the point.

It’s the kind of rhetoric the right has been using against Democrats for many years now. Back in 2004, I recall the right-wing Club for Growth launching a broadside against Howard Dean saying that he should “take his tax-hiking, government-expanding, latte-drinking, sushi-eating, Volvo-driving, New York Times–reading, body-piercing, Hollywood-loving, left-wing freak show back to Vermont, where it belongs.” No Democrat would ever have said then that George W. Bush should “take his tax-cutting, government-hating, beer-swilling, brisket-eating, pickup truck–driving, Branson-loving right-wing freak show back to Texas where it belongs” anymore than any Democratic president would have suggested—twice in one week—that maybe Iran should bomb Birmingham or Tulsa.

That just wouldn’t work in reverse, for reasons having to do with which Americans the media deems to be “real.” But what does work, when Trump’s at 30 percent in the polls and more than half the nation is disgusted with him, is doing what Ossoff is doing: making moral cases against Republicans’ very obvious and offensive moral failings.

He says he has no interest in running for president. Who knows. And of course if he does run, we’ll have to take stock of his positions on a busload of issues. But liberals can be too focused on positions, and on candidates, especially presidential candidates, passing a range of litmus tests. Ossoff is from Georgia, not Massachusetts, so he has to be careful about some stuff. He may not check some boxes. But his rhetoric suggests that there’s a potential unchained Ossoff somewhere in there just waiting to burst out, an Ossoff who might be willing to take more aggressive positions while seeking national office. For now, while he’s not the front-runner in the 2028 polls or the betting markets, he is for my money the person most likely to catch fire and be satisfactory to enough progressives and enough moderates to bring the party together after what will probably be another fractious primary.

In the meantime, let’s just appreciate what he did last night. Democrats, we need more of that.

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Eric Schmitt’s a Joke. The Assaults on Jack Smith Are Anything But.

The Missouri senator and other Republicans made fools of themselves Tuesday. But that won’t stop them lying about—and trying to destroy—Donald Trump’s prosecutor.

Sen. John Kennedy holds a sign while Sen. Eric Schmitt questions former special counsel Jack Smith during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of Jack Smith’s Abuse of Authority and the Targeting of Republicans and Related Matters.”
Tom Williams/Getty Images
Sen. John Kennedy holds a sign while Sen. Eric Schmitt questions former special counsel Jack Smith during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of Jack Smith’s Abuse of Authority and the Targeting of Republicans and Related Matters.”

We’ve all had our laughs now at Eric Schmitt. I plan on continuing to laugh at him for quite some time. That was the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen a United States senator do. But it was also two other things besides embarrassing.

First, it was deeply revealing—of the Missouri senator’s crazed conspiratorial mindset, and of his presumptions about the world. What convinced him in the first place that former special counsel Jack Smith was in cahoots with Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis? I don’t know, and I don’t want to know. Perhaps it came from some dark fascist corner of the interwebs that you and I don’t even know about, and from there to X to Fox News and so on. Basically the same way people came to believe Haitians eat dogs.

It was also amusingly revealing of Schmitt’s (and his staff’s, and let’s face it, modern conservatism’s) cultural prejudices. They checked the NBA schedule and the men’s college basketball game roster and saw just one game with a 7:30 p.m. start time—Warriors vs. Hawks in Atlanta—and thought, “A-ha, we’ve got our man.” But it seems never to have occurred to them to check the women’s college schedule. After all, what kind of man wants to go watch girls bounce balls around? A deep-state Hillary lover, that’s who! They’re probably kicking themselves for not thinking of it!

But the second thing Schmitt’s own goal was, besides embarrassing, was ominous. Because it showed how deep down this absurd rabbit hole the Republicans have gone—and the depths to which they’ll descend to try to find something on Smith. This perfervid posturing was on display Tuesday not only from Schmitt, but from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, who you could tell thought he was about to lower the boom on Smith about something having to do with his clandestine relationship with former CIA chief John Brennan. When a confused Smith said he’d never met Brennan, Grassley went all Emily Litella (there’s an old reference for you!) and ended his questioning under the kind of abrupt and petulant silence one might associate with a six-year-old being bluntly informed that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.

But make no mistake: MAGA is still out to nail Smith. You’d think after a humiliation as comprehensive as Tuesday’s, they’d drop it. But you know these people. They don’t drop stuff. Case in point: Schmitt has repeatedly defended his catastrophic failure, claiming he regrets nothing while continuing to insist that Smith is a liar. A fiasco like that just makes them more convinced that the ruthless deep state is out to crush them, and their only recourse is to crush the nefarious foe to dust.

What might this mean, in practice? Well, for the nonce, it has manifested itself in a lawsuit—filed the day after the hearing debacle—by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, alleging that Smith’s probe violated the Constitution’s speech and debate clause, which protects members of Congress from criminal or civil prosecution for activities they’ve undertaken in the legislative sphere. Prosecuting the case for Blackburn, who’s leaving the Senate and running for governor, is an outfit called the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a kind of right-wing version of the ACLU, conjured to life in 2017 with backing from groups affiliated with the Koch brothers and Leonard Leo (it made its bones fighting Covid-era mask and vaccine mandates).

The suit argues that when Smith, while probing the January 6 insurrection, subpoenaed phone companies for some GOP lawmakers’ call logs (but not the content of the calls), he was in violation of that clause. It’s an argument Republicans have been making for a while, and it’s nonsense. The speech and debate clause is a protection against being arrested and prosecuted for legislative activity.

Smith wasn’t looking for people to arrest; he was looking for witnesses to a coup d’état (like Senator Darline Graham’s late brother, Lindsey, as Smith explained to her Tuesday in yet another planned gotcha moment that flopped). In any case, the clause has generally been understood to protect only legislative activity. Admittedly, the law here isn’t settled, and these days you never know when a case like this might land in the lap of some Federalist Society servant. But there’s a reason federal judges have been in the habit of tossing MAGA suits like this.

Smith’s pursuit of these call logs is the basis of the claim by some House members, notably Jim Jordan, that Smith perjured himself before the House last January. It’s a little complicated, but: At two hearings last December, House Republicans asked Smith: “Did the toll records that you requested from the senators, did they include the content of the phone calls?” Smith replied no. It was truthful as far as it went, but it wasn’t quite the whole story because Smith and his team did see the contents of some congressional text messages from 44 legislators—but it wasn’t as a result of records requested from the senators. It was as a result of a separate subpoena, to the National Archives and Records Administration. Republicans never asked about that subpoena.

Like every good lawyer, Smith learned in law school: Answer the question you were asked, and only the question you were asked. Jordan contends that Smith was engaging in half-truths, and so he issued a criminal referral against Smith to the Justice Department in July. Jamie Raskin counters that “wishing that you had asked different questions while you had the opportunity to examine a witness is not a proper basis for a referral of a witness for criminal prosecution.” Smith’s lawyers said at the time that “the questions and answers preceding and following these exchanges also make clear that the focus of the question was on the toll records subpoenas. Notably, the referral letter does not contest the truthfulness of Mr. Smith’s answers.”

Raskin said that if the referral were ever brought before a judge, it would “get laughed out of court.” That it probably will—although again, it depends on whose court it lands in. But in between here and there, Republicans can make Smith’s life very difficult indeed. The week before Jordan issued his referral, Attorney General Todd Blanche sat before the same Senate Judiciary Committee that became America’s laughingstock this week for his confirmation hearing. Missouri (really, Missouri again?) Senator Josh Hawley, surveying Smith’s supposed transgressions, asked Blanche if he had “thought about investigating this guy for perjury?” Blanche’s answer: “We take testimony in front of this body very seriously. Yes.”

In sum: We should all be steeling ourselves for the day that Blanche files an indictment against Smith. It would be another textbook example of Republicans doing exactly what they accuse the liberal deep state of doing: using the machinery of the government to engage in political witch hunts. There’s no actual evidence that Smith was engaged in any kind of witch hunt. Republicans say his investigations were unprecedented. Well, yes, they were—but that’s because we’ve never had a president who orchestrated a coup against the United States and who carted away boxfuls of classified documents and spent months ignoring polite requests from the FBI to come down to Florida and have a look.

Any prosecution of Smith should go about as far as Trump’s other failed revenge cases. But make no mistake: It could be assigned to an Aileen Cannon–type judge. And MAGA could claim a scalp and persuade uninformed Americans that there is no such thing as a rule of law, that there is only power, which is their point.

And finally, let’s end by returning to Schmitt. He’s not an idiot. There’s a standard joke about Trump that it’s a good thing he’s so dumb because if he were a smart fascist, he’d be a lot more dangerous. Well, Schmitt, Tuesday aside, is not dumb. He knew exactly what he was saying, for example, when he gave a speech about a year ago to the National Conservatism Conference that was for all intents and purposes a fascist interpretation of American history.

It’s a clever speech—there is no single incendiary line that can be quoted to outrageous effect. But in its entirety, it’s an ode to a national mythos rooted in blood and soil (he’s smart enough not to say those words) and an explicit rejection of the notion that America is in any sense an idea. Here’s a good contemporaneous analysis by Bridgette Dunlap of the Missouri Independent.

That’s who Schmitt actually is. And crazy ambitious. Tuesday morning—the day of Smith’s testimony—Axios ran with a “scoop” that Schmitt had “grown close to Vice President Vance and is seen as a top prospect” to be Vance’s running mate in 2028. That was almost surely teed up by Schmitt’s staff in anticipation of the nuclear bomb he was going to explode in his Javert’s lap that afternoon. That it blew up in his face because he believes in nutso conspiracies and forgot that women play basketball is a form of cosmic justice. But it doesn’t mean the MAGA version of the deep state is done with Jack Smith.

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