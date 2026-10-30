JD Vance Has Become Trumpier Than Trump. What a Disgusting Human.
Vivek Ramaswamy is the hands-down winning monster of this election cycle, but the vice president is a close second—and is certainly doing more damage to the country.
It’s been a fierce fight among Republicans for the title of most disgusting monster of this election season. After last week, we do have a hands-down winner: Vivek Ramaswamy, for his ad accusing Democratic opponent Amy Acton of lying about being serially raped when she was a little girl is the lowest low in modern American political history. It makes me hope these right-wing Christians are right about heaven and hell, because if a hell exists as they describe it, Ramaswamy will be down there, playing pinochle with the Tate brothers and Harvey Weinstein.
But it isn’t as if he hasn’t had competition. There is of course Donald Trump himself, who defended that ad—not once but twice—and has pumped out lie after malicious lie about various Democrats. There’s Ohio GOP Senator Bernie Moreno, a late entry on your card, but one who has proven himself a serious contender after his assertion, as rancidly un-American a statement as a senator has made perhaps since Joe McCarthy benighted the land, that Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was unqualified to be a senator because he didn’t know Jesus. And, as we round the clubhouse turn, Senator Ted Cruz has made an impressive run with his laughable attacks on James Talarico’s manhood.
Amid all this sewage, one other Republican has stood out. He can’t quite top Ramaswamy after that ad (which Ramaswamy’s now pulled, by the way, after ferocious blowback), but JD Vance has spread toxic waste across at least four different states, and he still has four days to go. The man who decided it was a good idea in 2024 to tell a massive and defamatory lie about the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio—people who at the time, let us not forget, were the then Ohio senator’s own constituents—is back this year with more.
Let’s start in Ohio, and with his defense of the Ramaswamy ad. “I have to admit that I’m a little bit disgusted when I see Republicans across the country who are whining more about that advertisement than they are about what the congressional Democrats and other Democrats want to do to the United States of America,” the vice president said on October 21, two days after the existence of the ad became known. That was at a press conference. That same day, in a speech in Ohio, he added: “Politics is a tough business. And my message to my fellow elected Republicans is if you actually believe in the things you say you believe in, stop whining about an advertisement and go win the race in 13 days.”
The week before, Vance was in Michigan, where he called Abdul El-Sayed “a little bit of a psychopath,” adding: “Abdul El-Sayed, who maybe more than any Democrat running in the nation, has engaged in the kind of explicitly anti-white racial hatred that has become common on the Democratic Party.” And there’s more: “I realize that there’s something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today. And it’s people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation fighting for every single person—whether they’re Jewish or Christian, whether they’re white or Black or brown—but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others, and that is how, ladies and gentlemen, you destroy the United States of America.” You know—the way Vance fought for Springfield’s Haitians.
Two days before that, down in Texas, he hinted, obviously with about as much evidence as he had in the Haitians case, that James Talarico is into child pornography. He noted that Talarico, whose expressions of support for trans children are obviously intended to express sympathy for a tiny and powerless group that has been used as a political weapon by people like Trump and Vance and Ron DeSantis, had a “weird focus on transgender kids and drag queens.” “Now you got to wonder what the internet search history of a man like that looks like,” Vance added. “Ladies and gentlemen, you don’t want to find out. Neither do I.”
But perhaps most egregious of all were his comments back in September about Democratic Kansas Senate candidate Adam Hamilton. He is, as you must know by now, the founding pastor of the largest Methodist church in the United States, with some 24,000 congregants and seven different campuses.
Referring to Hamilton’s church’s sponsorship (with many other groups) of a Kansas City Pride celebration, Vance, visiting Kansas back in September, said: “Democrat Pastor Adam Hamilton thinks it’s a sin to be white and a sin to raise cattle and eat meat, but he’s OK with supporting groups that spit on God-fearing Americans and mock everything that we hold dear. Ladies and gentlemen, that is not Christianity. That is left-wing radicalism dressed in the skin suit of our religion. Let’s send it packing in November.”
These comments only scratch the surface. Everywhere Vance goes, he leaves a remorseless trail of moral carnage in his wake. His attack on Hamilton may be the most galling. Hamilton’s church runs massive food banks and performs all manner of community service. In 2024, when Hamilton sensed the country and his parish coming apart at the seams, he launched something he called the Campaign for Kindness. It was described by an NPR reporter at the time as having “all the trappings of the political programming you’re probably sick of seeing—billboards, yard signs, and even TV spots. But instead of candidates or policies, their campaign advertises ethics.” Around 1,600 churches nationwide joined the campaign.
That’s the man Vance is calling divisive. There’s only one divisive person in this story, and it sure isn’t Hamilton.
It’s quite hilarious and telling, by the way, that so many of these attacks carry the subtext—or in Talarico’s case, text—of masculinity. Quite funny, at a time when their hero president is singing the praises of men’s asses. These Republican dudes are the least masculine men in America. When his state was in trouble, Ted Cruz ran away to Cancun. That guy’s about as macho as Fredo Corleone. Roger Marshall sues poor people over a hundred dollars. Ken Paxton looks like he couldn’t lift a bag of charcoal briquets. And I’d bet my mortgage that their Dear Leader, Mr. Bone Spurs, couldn’t do two push-ups.
They are frauds up and down, but arguably none more monumentally than Vance. If there’s an example in modern American political history of a person having sold his soul more nakedly than Vance has, I’m not aware of it.
It’s hard to imagine the Republicans nominating such a mean, soulless, rancidly power-mad person as president—just kidding! They’ve already nominated a mean, soulless, rancidly power-mad person three times. Republican voters, driven by their fake-Christian “values” and their thirst for an antidemocratic strongman who will just fix everything, are capable of anything. The only place where Vance may fall short is that he may not be able to pass himself off as a strongman, which is another way of saying he’s not quite as convincing a conman as Trump is. Which is exactly why his current libels might fail. Let us pray that the man who scolded Amy Acton that “politics is a tough business” wakes up next Wednesday learning that lesson the hard way.