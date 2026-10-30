Republican Senator Sued by His Former Patient
Roger Marshall has been hit with a class-action lawsuit from a former patient of his.
Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is in the middle of a tight reelection campaign, was sued Friday for allegedly charging illegal interest rates to his patients in his former career as a doctor.
Marshall’s former patient Meischa Zimmerman filed the class-action lawsuit Thursday in Kansas state court against both Marshall and his former medical practice on behalf of herself and several other patients. Last month, The New York Times broke the story that Marshall sued hundreds of his patients for medical debts in rural Barton County, Kansas, where many residents live in poverty and don’t have health insurance.
Zimmerman, an obstetrics patient of Marshall’s in 2009, said the practice sued her over a $3,596 bill for the delivery of her child, plus an 18 percent annual interest rate. According to the court filing, debt collection efforts linked to the usurious debt led to her arrest on three separate occasions.
Under Kansas law, doctors and other businesses can only charge 15 percent interest rates, with some exceptions allowing higher rates if they specify them in a preexisting contract. Marshall and his practice, Heartland Regional OBGYN, charged an 18 percent rate to his patients, mostly mothers from low-income, uninsured, or underinsured backgrounds. The lawsuit calls those rates illegal, and part of a “callous and predatory” debt-collection scheme.
The revelations over Marshall’s past have helped put his seat in play in normally solidly Republican Kansas. That has led to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance jetting off to Kansas to campaign for him, but it hasn’t gone so well: Marshall’s Democratic challenger, pastor Adam Hamilton, has a slight advantage in recent polling.
This lawsuit is not going to help. Hamilton has called out Marshall’s high interest rates and propensity to sue his patients for as little as $101, saying in a debate last month that “there are 2,000 verses in the Bible that speak to caring for the poor. This is not happening under this man.”
The news of Marshall being sued just days before Election Day on Tuesday will ensure that his medical practice will be in the news through the weekend. It’ll pile on the fact that another damaging story broke about him earlier this week: He made a suspiciously timed pharmaceutical stock purchase when he was a congressional representative on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee eight years ago. Come Tuesday, voters in Kansas might have an easy decision to make.