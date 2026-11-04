Democrats Take Control of the House of Representatives

Republicans gained control of the House two years ago during the 2022 midterm elections. While there was no “red wave” as widely predicted, Republicans were able to flip 19 districts from blue to red.

Ahead of the midterm elections Tuesday, Republicans held only a slim four-seat majority over Democrats. The latest polls had heavily indicated that Democrats would retake control of the House.

While America’s authoritarian era likely won’t end in a day, the results of the House midterm elections are a searing indictment on Republicans’ rule and the first two years of Trump’s second term.