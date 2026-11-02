Inside Democrats’ Failed Intervention to Stop Haley Stevens
Democrat after Democrat tried reaching out to Haley Stevens. She told all of them she would be celebrating Abdul El-Sayed’s win with them on election night. She lied.
Democrats from Representative Debbie Dingell to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to talk to Haley Stevens in the days after her fiancé, Jason Turkish, announced he’d be endorsing Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers, frantically trying to ensure that she wouldn’t do the same. It didn’t work.
Politico’s Playbook reported Monday that Ocasio-Cortez spoke to the Michigan representative on the phone for 25 minutes last Wednesday, the same day Turkish made his announcement. Stevens also reassured the New York congresswoman over text message that she would not be voting against Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, whom she endorsed after losing to him in the primary.
“Thank you so much for talking to me and hearing me,” Stevens texted. “It means the world. Now back to the productive stuff.”
“You really did and thank you for talking to me too,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “I’m sorry again and I’m really glad we got to connect and talk and I hope we are able to more. Sending you a big hug.”
Dingell spoke to Stevens the night before she endorsed Mike Rogers, and Stevens reportedly reassured her that she would do no such thing.
Representative Jamie Raskin also spoke with Stevens for 25 minutes on Saturday night, he told The Washington Post. She assured him as well that she would be celebrating with Democrats on election night.
All this outreach apparently meant nothing, as Stevens stood up members of her own party on Sunday in order to publicly endorse Rogers.
Stevens seems to have changed her mind because she felt excluded. Last week, she complained to Politico about not being invited to an event with Ocasio-Cortez in Michigan, saying, “Nobody wants the Democratic Party to feel like an exclusive club.… It’s starting to feel like AOC comes in and it’s exclusive.” She also complained about not getting a text back in 2025, though another source reported it was Stevens who said text messages weren’t the best way to get in touch with her.
Stevens’s own staff tried getting through to her too, texting her in alarm after Turkish’s endorsement, asking if she would endorse Rogers. Her response: “Omg, why would you think I would do that?!!” She also spoke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and others—telling all of them she remained all in for El-Sayed. She confirmed her appearance with Representative Jim Clyburn and El-Sayed at a church in Detroit on Sunday, only to stand them up to appear with Rogers.
“I’m dumbfounded by this turn of events,” Raskin told the Post. “Something doesn’t compute about this whole sequence of events.”