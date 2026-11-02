The Trump Administration’s Stealthiest Voter Suppression Scheme

MAGA-world has been obsessed with the unsupported notion that there are masses of noncitizens voting around the country, not just now but historically; they still blame this, among other things, for Trump’s and other MAGA luminaries’ vote losses, including in the 2020 election. Years of concerted efforts to discover such fraud have turned up almost nothing, which is why the political movement has seized so fervently on isolated anomalies like New Jersey’s accidental registration of some 6,000 noncitizens, of whom a negligible number appear to have actually voted in state elections.

Whether people like Trump or Stephen Miller actually believe that there is widespread incidence of noncitizen voting in elections nationwide, or merely see this as the most convenient path toward instituting formal and informal restrictions on voting, is beside the point. The upshot is that this phantasmal problem is nevertheless animating both political discourse and concrete actions designed to actually keep people from the polls—that is to say, it is providing fuel to manipulate elections under the banner of guarding against electoral manipulation.

At the same time, the government has been engaged in a much less noticed flip side of the coin, preventing people from becoming citizens as the election approaches. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, data analyzed by Bloomberg and other outlets shows that decisions on pending naturalization applications are down about 75 percent this year as compared to last, and denials on those decisions are up disproportionally—with about 18 percent of applications denied in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 9 percent in the same quarter last year. Wait times have more than doubled to over a year on average, all translating to around 50,000 fewer naturalizations per month this year than in the last two years, playing out in states across the country.