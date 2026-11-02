Has Anyone in History Ever Crashed Out Like Haley Stevens Just Did?
Representative Haley Stevens unraveled while trying to explain her betrayal of the Democratic Party over Abdul El-Sayed.
Haley Stevens has lost the plot.
The failed Michigan Democratic Senate hopeful shocked the political world on Sunday by endorsing Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers just days before his midterm election against Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, whom she previously endorsed.
Rogers is an Islamophobic, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ MAGA senator whom Stevens previously called a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. But on Sunday—after her fiancé, Jason Turkish, suddenly went public with his own endorsement of Rogers—Stevens made a complete about-face. She skipped a Souls to the Polls event with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative James Clyburn, instead showing up at a church with Rogers to announce her endorsement.
This occurred even as Stevens assured state leaders just hours before that she was still supporting El-Sayed. Shortly after her announcement, more than half her campaign staff quit—calling her actions shocking and heartbreaking. When given a chance to explain herself to CNN’s Anderson Cooper late on Sunday night, Stevens completely unraveled.
“Your fellow Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said that she talked to you at midnight last night, and that you told her you were not going to endorse Mike Rogers,” Cooper asked. “If that is true, what changed between then and this morning?”
“Well look, this is just a weight off my shoulders, OK? Abdul has been gettin’ angrier and angrier. I was trying to help.… That ad was very painful, there are so many Democrats who wanna vote for our Democratic nominee. And they’re just being told, ‘This is a party you don’t belong in.’ … That’s just where I landed on this. I woke up this morning clear-eyed,” Stevens said, not actually answering the question.
Cooper reiterated the question, noting that El-Sayed condemned the ad she was upset about, which he was not responsible for and which linked Israel to higher costs back in America. Stevens offered another nonsensical word-salad answer.
“Anderson, this is a broader point about what’s going on in our party—”
“It’s actually not, it’s really just a question of why you changed your mind.”
“We were just recognizing—look, I haven’t cast my vote yet—”
“So you might change your mind again?”
“Anderson, my mind is made up. I’m rock solid. I’m an independent woman. I made my decision. I still love my party a whole lot, I know there’s a lot of people working really hard on elections all over this country,” she rambled, blinking frequently. “I was a Democrat who flipped a Republican seat here in Michigan. And this is also about Michigan.”
“It’s really just about you right now, and I’m asking you questions,” Cooper replied. “Back in August, you posted on social media ‘Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda, we can’t afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November.’ Why is it OK now, why can you afford now to give MAGA another Senate seat in November?”
“Well, why is it OK to have the Democratic Party and a top nominee ejecting, or injecting rather, this type of anger and lack of kindness?... It sounds like you’re upset with me too, Anderson!”
“Well you’re not answering any of my questions, so it’s somewhat frustrating,” Cooper said.
“I don’t like seeing a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate campaigning with somebody who’s standing with someone who’s saying America deserved 9/11, I don’t like that,” she said, referring to streamer Hasan Piker. El-Sayed has already condemned Hasan Piker’s comments on 9/11, as well.
“Do you want Democrats to win control of the Senate?” Cooper asked directly.
“I absolutely do. I’m just casting my vote this one way,” Stevens said. She went on to speak incoherently about Piker again and seemed dismissive of her staff’s mass exodus.
“Do you believe that El-Sayed is hateful, or an antisemite?” Cooper asked.
“I think some of the actions have certainly been antisemitic.… I’m just sick of who he stands with. He’s picking Hasan Piker and the uncle,” she said, referring to Cenk Ungyur of The Young Turks, who created the ad about Israel and higher prices.
This was one of the worst political interviews in modern history. Stevens was not able to sufficiently explain her complete 180, and why she betrayed her own party days before the midterms. Democrats in Michigan and Washington, D.C., say she is no longer welcome in the party. Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard said Stevens’s fiancé, Turkish, was angrily “working her over” at dinner Friday night—and he hasn’t been the only one to blame him. Either way, the move feels like a career suicide.
What happened to “Vote Blue No Matter Who”? This stunning betrayal before what is arguably the single most important midterm election—calling potentially the first Muslim senator angry and hateful for criticizing Israel’s genocide of Palestinians—shows that it was never about Michiganders for Stevens, or taking back the Senate. It was about AIPAC and her own ego.