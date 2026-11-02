Trump Fury Erupts as GOP Leaks About His Rallies Take Humiliating Turn

Donald Trump erupted in a deranged rant at a reporter who dared to ask why he’d cancelled several of his rallies (which he then reinstated). Trump sputtered at being pressed on his fitness and viciously insulted the reporter’s appearance. “You are disgusting,” Trump snapped. “You look like hell.” This comes as Republicans are leaking word that his rallies hurt more than help in swing areas, meaning he’s totally toxic in non-deep-red America. Meanwhile, other Republicans are letting it be known that they’re looking ahead to a post-Trump world, with some bracing for Trump to blame them if they lose big. Still others are leaking word that the election could be “brutal.” That’s all pretty embarrassing given his frequent claim his rallies are saving them. We talked to Salon’s Amanda Marcotte about why Republicans seem to think his rallies have lost their juice. We also discuss what his ebbing powers portend for a post-Trump GOP, why the Senate is still on a knife’s edge, and how MAGA seems disoriented these days in the culture wars over gender. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.