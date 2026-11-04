3 Out of 4 States With Abortion on Ballot Vote to Increase Access

Republicans tried to force their new map through before the midterms, but the Supreme Court halted their efforts in an unsigned order in September. In the months since then, Democrats successfully canvassed across Missouri in an effort to defeat the measure, while Republicans, who were hoping to have the map in place already, had less enthusiasm.

Trump began pushing for rapid redistricting last year in an effort to keep a Republican majority in Congress and prevent Democratic investigations of himself and his administration. That set off a gerrymandering war, with Republicans successfully getting new maps in place in seven states: Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio. The effort was helped by the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act in April, allowing Southern states to eliminate majority-Black districts.

Democrats were only able to respond with one successful redistricting effort in California, and picked up a seat in Utah thanks to a federal judge rejecting a Republican-drawn map in favor of independent redistricting reform approved by voters in 2018. In Missouri Tuesday, voters sided with Democrats, but the redistricting fight will continue there and across the country for 2028’s presidential election.