Trump Rushes to Blame Everyone But Himself for Democratic Blowout
After begging voters to act as if he were on the ballot, Donald Trump is struggling to cope with the fact that they did.
Donald Trump demanded that the midterm elections be another referendum on his popularity, but now he can’t seem to accept the results.
The president called in to Fox News around midnight to complain about the conservative media behemoth’s polls, which reflected Trump’s tanking approval ratings.
“And then I read at Fox that I’m not popular. The Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good pollster ‘cause your polls are the worst,” Trump said live on air.
Host Brett Baier pushed back: “But tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed.”
But Trump wasn’t willing to confront reality. “Well, I don’t know about that,” he snipped.
Democrats won big all over the country—even in historically deep red districts—taking control of both chambers of Congress in the process. Despite the obvious blow, Trump told Fox News that he had the “greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”
An NBC News Exit Poll found that more than half of voters saw the election as an opportunity to rebuke Trump and his MAGA agenda, which have thus far included an aggressive foreign policy that tied Americans to a wildly unpopular war with Iran, economic tariffs that vastly inflated the cost of living, and a militaristic deportation scheme that has pitted federal agents against the general population.
Republican candidates saw the writing on the wall months ago, but were unable to successfully peel their campaigns away from the president’s influence. Instead, the president urged voters to “pretend I’m on the ballot.” By late Tuesday, Trump was already trying to rewrite history.
In a separate interview Tuesday night, Trump told Politico’s Dasha Burns that his party would have won big if he was on the ballot.
“I wasn’t on the ballot, and we didn’t get the people out, but I wasn’t on the ballot,” Trump said. “If I was on the ballot, we would have won. We would have won it all very easily.”
“But Mr. President, you told voters that you were on the ballot, to vote as though you were on the ballot,” Burns reminded him.
“I said, ‘Think about me being on the ballot,’ but they didn’t agree and they didn’t like the candidates in most cases. Just one of those things,” Trump said.
He then offered that he didn’t want to blame any one individual, but that he watched the results roll in with “great interest” and that he “learned from it.”
“What did you learn, sir?” Burns pressed.
“Well, we’re going to work with the Democrats, to make sure things go well for our country. They’ve already called and—I have the right to veto everything, but I don’t want be just sitting there vetoing everything,” Trump said. “We have a lot of friends in the Democratic Party.”