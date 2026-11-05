North Carolina Senate Race Was Over Before Election Day Even Began
Senator-elect Roy Cooper won his race on early votes alone.
Roy Cooper won North Carolina’s Senate seat before the polls even opened on Election Day.
The number of early votes cast for the Democratic nominee totalled more than 1,728,000, besting the total number of votes cast overall for his Republican opponent Michael Whatley by roughly 85,000 votes, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. By the time the polls closed, Whatley received 1,643,000 votes, while Cooper received nearly 2,468,000 in total.
Cooper managed to flip the seat blue, helping the national caucus obtain a majority in the upper chamber. He will replace outbound North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Speaking to a crowd at his victory party in Raleigh on Tuesday, Cooper pledged to orient his focus in Washington towards affordability and ending the war in Iran.
“I am still a prisoner of hope,” Cooper said. “I truly believe that our best days lie ahead, that we can make the course correction that our great country so badly needs. That North Carolina and the United States have a future teeming with possibilities.”
Cooper previously served as the Tar Heel State’s governor from 2017 to 2025, but his election on Tuesday was just one component of a blue wave that swept over the historic battleground state.
Despite a gerrymandered map that was intended to give Republicans a steep advantage on Tuesday, Democrats gained at least five House seats and are projected to win a sixth. Five districts in the state have yet to report their final vote counts, but so far, Republicans have won zero seats. (Current forecasts estimate they will win four.)