Trump Rages Wildly Over Losses—and Accidentally Reveals How MAGA Dies

Central to this has been the maintenance of plausible deniability. Fox does feature Democrats and does have a sterling polling operation. That’s all fine, but it’s also allowed Fox to obscure its role as a propaganda operation for Trump and his movement. The Fox-Trump alliance has in a sense operated as a bigger experiment in running totalitarian-style state propaganda on behalf of a dictatorial presidency.

This whole project failed spectacularly on Tuesday night. Trump’s criticism of Fox is actually an attack on Fox for not doing enough to deceive its viewers. And that’s true as far as it goes: Fox could not deceive them to the degree that Trump and MAGA needed it to. It could not sell them on the idea that the war was worth fighting—or on the notion that Trump’s economy and presidency have constituted world-historical successes.

Every indication right now is that the constellation of policies loosely described as “Trumpism” helped unleash this disaster on the GOP. As Ron Brownstein writes, exit polls showed public opposition to his tariffs and his personal corruption alike to be broad and deep. All signs are that Trump’s mass deportation campaign helped drive away Latinos. Tariffs, white nationalism, and the freedom of Dear Leader to pillage the public to his heart’s content are all key pillars of MAGA. Adam Gurri adds the essential point that this massive electoral rebuke was nothing less than a repudiation of the authoritarian consolidation at the core of the whole MAGA project. No amount of propaganda and lies from Fox could make any of it palatable. Nor will they be able to, going forward.