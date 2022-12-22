The Death Penalty Is Unpopular Everywhere but the Supreme Court

Asking people in polling surveys how they feel about capital punishment may also be somewhat abstract. It is one thing to tell a Gallup pollster whether someone should be executed; it is another to sit on a jury and condemn a defendant yourself. The number of new death sentences, which may be a more direct indicator of public enthusiasm, has dropped even more sharply. According to DPIC statistics, American juries handed down just 20 death sentences in 2022. That represents less than a quarter of the death sentences handed down 10 years earlier, in 2012, and roughly one-eighth of the sentences handed down 20 years earlier, in 2002.

It is possible, though doubtful, that Americans are simply committing fewer heinous murders that would qualify for the death penalty. In 1996, when the death penalty was at its post–Furman v. Georgia decision peak, juries across the country sentenced 315 defendants to death. The pool of potentially executable defendants is also smaller than it used to be. Seven states have abolished the practice since 2019. (Nebraska’s state legislature briefly abolished the practice in 2015, but it was brought back in a statewide vote the following year.) Over the last two decades, the Supreme Court has also ruled that states cannot execute juvenile defendants, people with intellectual disabilities, or those convicted of non-homicide offenses. (The federal government can still seek death sentences for treason, espionage, and the like, but such prosecutions are unheard of today.)

Americans have also elected more prosecutors at the local level who are unwilling for moral, practical, or budgetary reasons to pursue death sentences. That shift has exacerbated stark geographic divides in how Americans are sentenced to death and executed. DPIC reported that just 34 of the more than 4,000 counties, parishes, and boroughs in the United States produced half of the nation’s death sentences. “Two percent of U.S. counties accounted for 60.8 percent of all state death-row prisoners,” the organization noted, and “82.8 percent of U.S. counties did not have anyone on death row.”