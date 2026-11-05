Trump Begs to Win a Single Midterm Election in Panicked Rant
Donald Trump is losing it over his party’s midterm performance.
Donald Trump is trying to rig another election.
The president suggested making an eyebrow-raising change to the Alaska Senate race, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that the votes cast for independent candidate Dan J. Sullivan Jr. should be tacked on to the vote count for incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan.
“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over—He easily wins,” Trump wrote. “There is no other fair solution!”
Sullivan is currently neck and neck in the Alaska race with his Democratic opponent, Mary Peltola. As of the time of publication, Peltola has 48.17 percent of the vote, while Sullivan has 47.88 percent. Sullivan Jr., meanwhile, has 1.68 percent of the vote. Combining the results for the two Sullivans would squeeze the Republican ahead of Peltola, though actually doing so would violate the law.
Alaska is still tabulating its votes, however: Just 74 percent of the Last Frontier has reported its Election Day results. The state also uses ranked-choice voting, meaning it could take longer to count the rankings, as well.
Whether Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher, decided to enter the midterms by his own accord is currently in doubt. The New York Times reported last week that he was recruited by individuals connected to Peltola’s campaign. On Saturday, CBS News reported that the political independent had left his hometown and flown to Anchorage. In his own words, Sullivan wrote on Facebook in June that he entered this race because he was “unhappy with the 12 year record of the current Senator” and felt that “we need a change.”
“It’s that simple,” he said.
Republicans didn’t buy it. Party leaders have since accused Democrats of election fraud and of attempting to brew confusion about the ballot ahead of Election Day. Alaskans, in turn, have argued that they’re not confused by the situation at all. One Anchorage resident told CNN last week that the controversy had not shaken his vote, informing the network that you can “absolutely” tell who’s who on the ballot.
“And I don’t even have my glasses on,” he quipped. “It’s pretty clear. It’s in black and white.”
But the Trump administration is still trying to change the record. In other panicked missives, Trump has called for criminal prosecution of Peltola, and directed the Justice Department to sue Alaska and its election officials in a flagrant attempt to block the certification of the vote if the Republican Sullivan loses. The DOJ has already issued letters to a number of prominent Democrats informing them that they may be targets of a federal investigation.