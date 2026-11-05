Trump Begs to Win a Single Midterm Election in Panicked Rant

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over—He easily wins,” Trump wrote. “There is no other fair solution!”

Sullivan is currently neck and neck in the Alaska race with his Democratic opponent, Mary Peltola. As of the time of publication, Peltola has 48.17 percent of the vote, while Sullivan has 47.88 percent. Sullivan Jr., meanwhile, has 1.68 percent of the vote. Combining the results for the two Sullivans would squeeze the Republican ahead of Peltola, though actually doing so would violate the law.

Alaska is still tabulating its votes, however: Just 74 percent of the Last Frontier has reported its Election Day results. The state also uses ranked-choice voting, meaning it could take longer to count the rankings, as well.