Pete Hegseth May Get Impeached Before Dems Even Take Over Congress
Republican Representative Thomas Massie plans to file articles of impeachment when Congress resumes session.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth doesn’t need a blue wave to knock him out of office—Republicans are already pissed enough on their own.
Outgoing Representative Thomas Massie told CNN Wednesday that he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week. Multiple GOP sources said they expect the measure to pass.
Massie introduced his impeachment articles in mid-September as a privileged resolution, requiring the House to vote on it within two days. House Speaker Mike Johnson called an early campaign-season recess in order to kill the measure, but Massie told a reporter that he’d take up the effort after the midterm elections.
Following previous reporting that Donald Trump intended to oust Hegseth as the fall guy for the Republicans disastrous midterm elections, the president told ABC News Thursday that he had “every intention to keep him.”
Massie had his own response. “If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” he wrote on X Thursday. “Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials.”
The previous evening, Massie had warned, “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”
While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has suggested that Democrats are not interested in “getting even” with Republicans, he indicated Thursday that the Defense secretary would be a potential target when he became House Speaker.
“Why is Pete Hegseth still around?” Jeffries wrote on X.