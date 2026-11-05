Newsom Moves to Save Everyone on California’s Death Row in Final Act
California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the sentences of everyone on death row in a historic move.
Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted the sentences of 548 death row inmates in one of his last acts in office. This is the largest death sentence commutation in American history.
“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” he wrote in an open letter Thursday. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”
Those on death row will instead serve life without parole. The California Supreme Court must now review the commutations of death row inmates with multiple felony convictions,, a process that has no clear timeline.
California has more inmates waiting to be executed on death row than any other state, representing one-quarter of death row inmates in the entire country. Newsom’s office noted that of the 548 people on death row, 220 have waited 15 years or more for legal representation to fight their cases. The last person to be put to death in California was 76-year-old Clarence Ray Allen in 2006.
This move also comes as Newsom decides whether or not to run for president in two years.
“This will always weigh heavily on me. As Governor, I alone bear the responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution,” Newsom concluded. “For this reason, I am compelled to follow my conscience and, as authorized by our Constitution, take this action for the welfare of the state of California.”
This story has been updated.