American Taxpayers Just Helped Pay for Ivanka Trump’s Birthday Trip
U.S. taxpayers helped pick up the tab for Ivanaka Trump’s 45th birthday.
Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, got to take a nice birthday trip to Marrakesh, Morocco, with taxpayers helping to foot the bill.
The Daily Mail reports that Trump was spotted walking through the streets of the city on October 29, one day before her 45th birthday. The newspaper obtained federal records showing two Secret Service contracts adding up to $93,000 for agents to secure and stay in two five-star hotels ahead of Trump’s arrival.
These included a $59,543 contract for rooms at the five-star Sofitel Marrakech, and a $33,457 contract for a Secret Service team at La Mamounia, where the Kardashian family and Winston Churchill have stayed. Those bills don’t include agents’ transportation, meals, flights, or salaries.
Officially, Ivanka Trump is not a White House employee, but is entitled to Secret Service protection as a child of the president. The trip was reportedly not long, as the Daily Mail’s source said that she returned to the U.S. in time for Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Moroccan news outlet Le360 said that Trump was seen walking through Marrakech’s old neighborhoods and souks, and ate traditional Moroccan food. It’s her third visit to the country, according to the news outlet, as she visited on a diplomatic trip in November 2019 when she was an employee of the first Trump administration, and later in summer 2022 on a private trip with her husband Jared Kushner.
Ivanka Trump’s net worth is estimated at $100 million. Even though she is entitled to Secret Service protection, at a time when many Americans are struggling (thanks to her father’s policies), she should be willing to reimburse the government for all of the high-end expenses she racked up in Morocco, as five-star hotels don’t come cheap. But perhaps we should be grateful that she didn’t stay at a Trump-owned property and force the Secret Service to fork over money to the family business like her father often does.