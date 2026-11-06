American Taxpayers Just Helped Pay for Ivanka Trump’s Birthday Trip

The Daily Mail reports that Trump was spotted walking through the streets of the city on October 29, one day before her 45th birthday. The newspaper obtained federal records showing two Secret Service contracts adding up to $93,000 for agents to secure and stay in two five-star hotels ahead of Trump’s arrival.

These included a $59,543 contract for rooms at the five-star Sofitel Marrakech, and a $33,457 contract for a Secret Service team at La Mamounia, where the Kardashian family and Winston Churchill have stayed. Those bills don’t include agents’ transportation, meals, flights, or salaries.

Officially, Ivanka Trump is not a White House employee, but is entitled to Secret Service protection as a child of the president. The trip was reportedly not long, as the Daily Mail’s source said that she returned to the U.S. in time for Tuesday’s midterm elections.