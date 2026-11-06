Trump Obsesses Over Triumphal Arch After Judge Blocks Construction
The president is focused on another pointless construction project as the Republican Party tries to pick up the pieces after the election.
President Trump is still fixated on his triumphal arch even after a federal court halted its construction on Thursday.
In a 33-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote that no construction can take place on the arch for 14 days while other legal proceedings play out, which she said were likely to succeed because, unsurprisingly, the Trump administration didn’t follow the legal processes before beginning the project.
The ruling came hours after the National Capital Planning Commission, packed with Trump allies, voted to approve the project in an 8-4 vote, ignoring eight hours of comments opposing the measure from concerned residents, veterans, and lawmakers. But there are multiple lawsuits hoping to stop the project for good: one from a group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian, as well as a joint lawsuit from the District of Columbia and Virginia governments.
Meanwhile, Trump seems unphased. The official White House X account posted an AI rendering of the arch on Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., Friday morning along with a link to triumphalarch.com, a website full of Trump’s praises and reasons for the project.
The project’s opponents have complained about how the massive building will overshadow Arlington National Cemetery and obstruct the view of the Lincoln Memorial. But Trump doesn’t care about that, or what the courts say about his project. He also seems to be disregarding the message Americans sent in Tuesday’s elections, as he pushes ahead with an unnecessary vanity project and his party is left in shambles. Meanwhile, Democrats are gearing up on how to stop him.
“I urge all officials and firms involved with this illegal project to consider the legal hazards they may be facing by advancing it, because, in case you hadn’t heard, we’ll soon have a new Congress that takes the rule of law very seriously,” Democratic Representative Jared Huffman warned at the planning commission meeting Thursday.