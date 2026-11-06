Trump Shivs Hegseth in Strange Aside as GOP Knives Come Out Big Time

Donald Trump’s war on Iran was a big cause of the GOP electoral drubbing, and Pete Hegseth is in trouble. Trump told ABC News that he “has every intention” of keeping the Defense Secretary. But then came the twist. Trump said: “I get these calls” from people taking aim at Hegseth, adding: “I don’t know why.” And Trump admitted it would be easier to get a replacement confirmed before Democrats take over the Senate, a hint that he’s seriously thinking of dumping him. This is exactly how Trump talks when he’s getting rid of someone. Meanwhile, story after story reports that the GOP knives are out for Hegseth in a serious way. We talked to Representative Adam Smith, the next head of the Armed Services Committee. Smith discusses why it’s 50-50 that Trump will remove Hegseth and what a disaster he’s been. Smith also explains how Democrats will seek to defund the war if necessary and details how they’ll investigate Trump’s illegal Caribbean boat strikes and bombing of a girls’ school in Iran. Listen to this episode here.