Cognitive Decline? Trump Claims He’s Never Heard of a “Corner Store”
Donald Trump made the bizarre and out of touch remark during an event about affordability.
Does President Donald Trump really not know what a corner store is?
Speaking about taxes Thursday in Las Vegas, Trump’s apparent contempt for even discussing affordability was on full display, as he joked he had no idea what a corner store was.
“The Great Big Beautiful Bill also slashed taxes on millions of American small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores—what is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term,” he said.
“I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described. A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?”
Like Trump’s campaign remark that groceries are an “old-fashioned” thing, his latest comment demonstrates just how far removed he is from Americans’ everyday lives.
That’s how he’s able to claim with a straight face that the U.S. economy is in good shape, even as Americans struggle to pay for gas, suffering through heightened inflation and a jobless boom.
Trump’s manner of reading speeches for the first time, struggling to understand or even pronounce the words, is also concerning for the oldest person to be elected president. Trump, who grew up in New York City, can’t possibly claim to not know what a corner store is—unless he actually forgot.