What Is Going On With Melania Trump’s “Exclusive Senior Adviser”?
Marc Beckman, who has no security clearance and resembles “Fabio,” has been close with the first lady for some time.
First lady Melania Trump’s “exclusive senior adviser” is a movie producer who has no security clearance, no political expertise, and no actual boss in the White House. He’s also reportedly been speaking with Ukrainian and Russian officials on the first lady’s behalf.
Marc Beckman, who first worked as a lifestyle consultant to the first lady and produced Amazon’s poorly received Melania documentary, has been advising Melania diplomatically for at least a year. He was specifically credited as a primary connector in the most recent humanitarian ceasefire declaration between Russia and Ukraine, although his role in that process is also unclear. He even posted a picture of himself, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and Ukrainian official David Arakhamia at the White House on Sunday to celebrate the ceasefire.
Not even the first lady’s former staffers seem to know who Beckman is. First-term adviser Stephanie Grisham told MS NOW that she “never heard [Melania] utter his name for the whole time I was around her.” One current administration member couldn’t seem to remember Beckman’s name when asked. “Is that the guy who looks like Fabio?” he said, referring to Beckman’s shoulder-length hair.
“He’s like the shadow first lady,” Grisham continued. “She does want to do meaningful things, but she lets you bring them to her in a bow. The whole thing is bizarre. I’ve thought, ‘Who the fuck is this guy?’ I remember her saying she felt like she was losing her voice because I was putting so many statements out.… She doesn’t like people speaking on her behalf yet he keeps speaking.”
This is one of many instances in which the Trump administration has ignored the proper rules of engagement for politics and diplomacy, allowing private citizens with potential conflicts of interest—like Elon Musk and Jared Kushner—to have a massively outsize impact on the administration’s decisions.