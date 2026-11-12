MAGA Streamer Nick Shirley Just Issued an Embarrassing Correction
The GOP’s favorite content creator admitted that he got a story accusing an Asian grocery story of EBT fraud completely wrong.
Last month, right-wing conspiracy theorist and YouTuber Nick Shirley followed an old woman around Lam’s Seafood, a Vietnamese grocery store in Seattle. He observed her buying spring rolls and tuna, which he incorrectly called spam and sushi. Shirley claims in a video voiceover that the items were “magically $120.”
“How come you sold this spam and sushi for $120?” he says to the cashier, who gives him a confused look. He eventually demands to speak to the manager and asks any worker in sight why they’re “letting people commit food stamp fraud.”
“You all are committing fraud, this entire block is committing fraud,” he says in the video, which can still be seen on TikTok.
Lam’s denied Shirley’s allegations more than a month ago, with its operations manager saying that Lam’s had never participated in any EBT fraud. They pointed out that because Shirley does not speak Vietnamese, he missed the woman clearly asking for an entire case of tuna—which she was correctly charged.
A month later, Shirley fully retracted his story.
“I have an important correction to make,” Shirley said in a video posted Wednesday. “I stated [the woman at Lam’s] purchased one can of spam and one order of sushi for $120. That was incorrect, as Lam’s has later now clarified that the lady was attempting to purchase a case of spam, which is why the transaction was $120. I have not uncovered any evidence that Lam’s itself engaged in EBT fraud or that Lam’s colluded with the woman in the video who was attempting to use her EBT card.”
So Shirley harassed an old Vietnamese woman just trying to buy tuna for nothing. Many online noted that the GOP operative’s apology and retraction sounded like they had been written by a lawyer.
“Did he get a cease and desist letter? This sounds very lawyered,” The New York Times’s Ken Bensinger wrote.
Shirley has made a career out of harassing minority-owned businesses and baselessly accusing them of financial crimes. In April, more than a dozen federal agents showed up at the Mini Childcare Center in Minneapolis. It was one of the many daycares that Shirley harassed while attempting to prove that Somali Americans were running an elaborate fraud scheme. None of the daycares that Shirley targeted have been found to have committed fraud.