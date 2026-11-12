MAGA Streamer Nick Shirley Just Issued an Embarrassing Correction

“I have an important correction to make,” Shirley said in a video posted Wednesday. “I stated [the woman at Lam’s] purchased one can of spam and one order of sushi for $120. That was incorrect, as Lam’s has later now clarified that the lady was attempting to purchase a case of spam, which is why the transaction was $120. I have not uncovered any evidence that Lam’s itself engaged in EBT fraud or that Lam’s colluded with the woman in the video who was attempting to use her EBT card.”

So Shirley harassed an old Vietnamese woman just trying to buy tuna for nothing. Many online noted that the GOP operative’s apology and retraction sounded like they had been written by a lawyer.

“Did he get a cease and desist letter? This sounds very lawyered,” The New York Times’s Ken Bensinger wrote.