DOJ Says Maybe She Wasn’t a Spy as It Tries to Clean Up Nvidia Mess
When did the Department of Justice learn that Alice Huang is a suspected Chinese spy? And did it take any action?
U.S. intelligence officials reportedly concluded Alice Huang—the woman whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with—is a Chinese government spy one year ago. But now, when pressed for further answers, the Justice Department is suggesting that she might not have been a spy at all.
“When did the Justice Department learn, with regard to Nvidia, that Alice Huang might be a suspected Chinese asset?” a reporter asked Attorney General Todd Blanche at a Thursday press conference. “There’s been concerns raised that the Commerce Department was giving favoritism to Nvidia and Megaspeed, which was Alice Huang’s company. Do you share the concerns that maybe the Commerce Department was impeding the ability to uncover the smuggling network that Alice Huang was involved in?”
“Well, your first question assumes something that I have never said, and that I don’t know to be true,” Blanche replied. “So you assume that DOJ learns that she is in fact a spy—I have not, nobody said that, I certainly haven’t said that. All I said … is that of course DOJ’s investigators are looking at it. There’s no conclusions reached … around who she is or is not.”
This raises further questions about the Trump administration’s handling of the scandal. According to The New York Times, President Trump reportedly knew about the intelligence reports on Huang’s affair—and the fact that she was an alleged honeypot—for months. U.S. intelligence had had Alice Huang under surveillance for more than a year, and State Secretary Marco Rubio personally informed Trump about it again after the president invited Huang to join him on his trip to Beijing. The two traveled together to China anyway. Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reportedly spent the last year trying to avoid targeting Megaspeed.
Nvidia is the most powerful artificial intelligence company in the world, with 90 percent of the market share of the chips that power the vast majority of AI. The Trump administration knew that U.S. intelligence was reporting that Jensen Huang was likely compromised by the Chinese government. But Blanche’s answers suggest that the Trump administration is moving to protect Huang, who is a good friend of Trump—even as he resigned from his post at Nvidia on Thursday as his third cheating scandal was exposed.