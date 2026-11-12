Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s “Princess of Darkness”
Meredith O’Rourke was the main fundraiser for Trump’s pet projects. Democrats now want answers.
Democrats in Congress are launching a probe into one of President Trump’s fundraising chiefs, whom he calls his “princess of darkness.”
Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representative Robert Garcia, and Senator Richard Blumenthal are seeking information from Meredith O’Rourke about her role in Trump’s pet projects, saying that her fundraising “reeks of potential corruption,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Warren and Garcia are the incoming chairs of the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations and the House Oversight Committee, respectively.
The letter addresses donations made from corporations including Capital One, SoftBank Group, and Lockheed Martin to Trump’s projects, and how the companies got favorable treatment from the White House afterward. It’s asking for a list of every company and donor O’Rourke reached out to for money, how they responded, and how much she is paid.
O’Rourke has been the main point of contact for companies donating to Trump’s White House ballroom, his presidential library, and the political committees connected to him. Trump generally refers names to her to solicit donations from. The Journal reports that she asks donors for anywhere between $5 million and $50 million, telling them that “this is very important to the president” and “the boss wants this money.”
“You facilitate an operation that raises serious questions about quid pro quo politics,” the letter says to O’Rourke, asking that she respond by November 25.
A spokesperson for O’Rourke and Trump dismissed the letter.
“President Trump is the most successful fundraiser in political history, and he is deeply grateful to his donors, but one thing has never changed: He can’t be bought,” the spokesperson said. “Democrats’ accusations are absurd, baseless, and full of hypocrisy.”
The White House has warned against any investigations into the president and his actions, claiming that such probes constitute crimes. Trump and his cronies seem to think that anything they do is above reproach.