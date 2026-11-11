DOJ Tried to Go After Ilhan Omar by Indicting Her Bodyguard

Earlier this year, prosecutors filed charges against Mohamed, alleging that he’d lied to a government official under oath. Mohamed’s lawyer, Bruce Rivers, said that prosecutors spent months attempting to turn his client into an informant to bolster their nascent case against Omar. Rivers said that prosecutors repeatedly told him and his client that the investigation in the Minnesota Democrat was “100 percent being run by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my almost 28 years practicing law in federal court,” River told the Times.

The Department of Justice dropped the charges against Mohamed in September, shortly before Homeland Security agents raided Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of a racist campaign to get her denaturalized and deported. The probe centers on questions about Omar and her family’s citizenship status, including baseless allegations that Omar married her brother in order to secure his citizenship, and whether Omar’s father lied on her citizenship application.