DOJ Tried to Go After Ilhan Omar by Indicting Her Bodyguard
The Justice Department eventually dropped the charges after its efforts to turn him into an informant failed.
The Department of Justice went after Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar’s former bodyguard in an effort to dig up dirt on one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics.
Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against Abdullahi Mohamed, who served briefly as the congresswoman’s bodyguard, to try and further the federal investigation into the Somali-born lawmaker’s family history, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Earlier this year, prosecutors filed charges against Mohamed, alleging that he’d lied to a government official under oath. Mohamed’s lawyer, Bruce Rivers, said that prosecutors spent months attempting to turn his client into an informant to bolster their nascent case against Omar. Rivers said that prosecutors repeatedly told him and his client that the investigation in the Minnesota Democrat was “100 percent being run by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.”
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my almost 28 years practicing law in federal court,” River told the Times.
The Department of Justice dropped the charges against Mohamed in September, shortly before Homeland Security agents raided Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of a racist campaign to get her denaturalized and deported. The probe centers on questions about Omar and her family’s citizenship status, including baseless allegations that Omar married her brother in order to secure his citizenship, and whether Omar’s father lied on her citizenship application.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested last month that the government was building a RICO case against her and her family. Border Czar Tom Homan even suggested the FBI was somehow involved. It’s still unclear what, if any, evidence DHS has found to support its case.
In a statement, the DOJ claimed that the charges against Mohamed were “completely unrelated to any current investigations.”