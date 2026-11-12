Republicans Say They’re “Stupid” and “Urinating” All Over Themselves
Republicans in Congress are offering an especially blunt assessment of their election defeat. And yes, these are real quotes.
Some Republican lawmakers are clearly fed up with their “stupid” GOP colleagues who refuse to learn from the party’s sweeping losses in the midterm elections.
Following total disaster in the midterm elections, Republican lawmakers have responded by refusing to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whose leadership of the unpopular Iran war contributed greatly to Republican losses, and choosing Representative Jim Jordan, a MAGA extremist, to serve as the new House minority leader.
Republican Senator John Kennedy slammed anyone who tried to downplay the disastrous midterm during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity Thursday.
“This was not a normal midterm election loss. If you think that, congratulations, you’re stupid,” Kennedy said. (Of course, host Sean Hannity was among the figures who had attempted to minimize the Republicans’ midterm massacre.)
Rather than simply stay home, Kennedy claimed that voters had actively rejected the MAGA agenda. “They voted for Democrats, and we’ve gotta get Toby and Edith back,” he said.
Earlier on the Senate floor, Kennedy said Republicans were basically urinating on themselves.
“A smart man washes his hands after he urinates. A wise man doesn’t urinate on his hands. We need to stop urinating on our hands.... We Republicans in the Senate need to stop thinking we’re so smart,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy wasn’t the only Republican who appeared frustrated with the response from his party.
Republican Representative David Joyce spoke to CNN’s Manu Raju Wednesday, about Republicans who’d signaled their intention to double down on the MAGA agenda.
“They can’t double down on stupid,” Joyce said.
“What happened to us was a message, clear and very loud, that people don’t like the way we’re been moving in the wrong direction, and you can’t lie to people about the things that they feel,” he said. “They feel it at the pump. They feel it at the grocery store. They feel it in their kids’ education, in the potential for losing their jobs to AI. And we haven’t done anything to address those.”