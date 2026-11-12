Republicans Say They’re “Stupid” and “Urinating” All Over Themselves

“The ACLU, nor any other third party, have the authority to dictate applicable state and federal laws regarding elections in Mississippi,” Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Jonson told Mississippi Today in an email acknowledging that the office got the letter. “Per state law, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) is currently in a blackout period thus no systemic voter roll maintenance is allowed.”

In a news conference on Tuesday, Scott Colom, the Democrat narrowly leading incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi’s Senate race, called out Watson for using the data and ignoring the warnings, including some from Experian itself.

“Experian told [Watson] they were not reliable. And he did it anyway. So, I think that this chaos is a result of that decision. And it’s not me just saying it. The reporting about this has been great. Republicans and, you know, Republican counties, with election commissioners … are saying this was chaotic,” Colom said. “Our secretary of state, why did he use Experian when they told him it was unreliable?”