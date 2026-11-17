“You’re Not Welcome Anywhere!”: Bovino Gets Heckled at Rutgers
Protesters prevented the former Border Patrol chief from speaking.
It’s not clear what kind of a welcome Greg Bovino expected when he came to Rutgers University, but students and New Jersey residents made sure he knew he wasn’t wanted.
Bovino, the former face of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, was invited by the Rutgers Republicans to speak on Monday. He was met with hundreds of protesters, who gathered on the Rutgers campus outside the Douglass Student Center where Bovino was scheduled to speak.
Inside the hall, around a dozen protesters prevented Bovino from speaking. The former Border Patrol chief stood grinning on the side.
“You’re subhuman,” one person yelled. “You’re a disgrace.”
“This country is for everyone,” another said.
Some protesters stood on chairs. Eventually, Bovino left the stage, and the protesters cheered. After the police cleared the group from the room, Bovino returned and spoke, according to The New York Times. He criticized Governor Mikie Sherrill, who posted on X earlier that day that “giving Bovino a platform is the wrong decision,” by calling her a “totalitarian Communist.”
Bovino didn’t seem too bothered by the interruption, but again, it’s unclear what he expected. It’s hardly a surprise that residents of a state that’s home to Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center where three people have died, which has been the locus of protests and a hunger strike, wouldn’t want the former Border Patrol leader around.
“You’re not welcome in New Jersey!” one protester said to Bovino. “You’re not welcome anywhere!”