“It happened on my watch, but we have to be clear: I am moving at an incredible speed that no one has done at the FAA or the [Department of Transportation] in decades. And I’m proud of the work we’re doing, the attention we’re bringing to this issue,” Duffy replied. “But I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us. And I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats because it’s all of them! It goes back 25, 30 years of a lack of investment … waving the flag to say, ‘Hey, this is a problem, let’s fix it.’ Why they didn’t do that, I don’t know.”

“They gave me a system that needs to be fixed. And President Trump and I are gonna fix it. I’m well on my way, but I need more money to do it,” he continued.

Q: Do you feel you owe an apology to the American people since this happened on your watch? Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy: I can’t apologize for what was passed off on us https://t.co/GAGA749zXC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 16, 2026

Thousands of flights were cancelled over the weekend due to the Trump administration’s nationwide grounding, leaving countless Americans stranded and deeply inconvenienced. The administration has attributed the stoppage to faulty copper wiring and a router malfunction in Arkansas, denying reports that it had anything to do with the massive artificial intelligence systems overhaul the FAA performed just a day before. Regardless, for Duffy to refuse to apologize to them—dumping the issue on previous administrations—is weak and uncompelling, especially given that this was the first nationwide ground stop in years.