Trump Admin Blames Everyone But Themselves for Grounded Flights
Apparently, the buck stops anywhere but here.
The Trump administration is blaming everyone but itself for the nationwide flight stoppage that the Federal Aviation Administration instituted on Friday.
“The FAA administrator apologized to the American people during the news conference you held yesterday,” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Monday morning. “Do you feel you also owe an apology to the American people? This happened on your watch.”
“It happened on my watch, but we have to be clear: I am moving at an incredible speed that no one has done at the FAA or the [Department of Transportation] in decades. And I’m proud of the work we’re doing, the attention we’re bringing to this issue,” Duffy replied. “But I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us. And I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats because it’s all of them! It goes back 25, 30 years of a lack of investment … waving the flag to say, ‘Hey, this is a problem, let’s fix it.’ Why they didn’t do that, I don’t know.”
“They gave me a system that needs to be fixed. And President Trump and I are gonna fix it. I’m well on my way, but I need more money to do it,” he continued.
Thousands of flights were cancelled over the weekend due to the Trump administration’s nationwide grounding, leaving countless Americans stranded and deeply inconvenienced. The administration has attributed the stoppage to faulty copper wiring and a router malfunction in Arkansas, denying reports that it had anything to do with the massive artificial intelligence systems overhaul the FAA performed just a day before. Regardless, for Duffy to refuse to apologize to them—dumping the issue on previous administrations—is weak and uncompelling, especially given that this was the first nationwide ground stop in years.
President Trump wasn’t keen on apologizing either.
“How much responsibility do you take for the ground stop on Friday given that you’re the president?” a reporter asked Trump on the White House lawn Monday.
“I don’t take any responsibility,” he replied. “Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing. The only responsibility should be for 40 years they should’ve done this.”
He blamed the Biden administration more explicitly over the weekend.
“The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” he wrote Sunday on Truth Social. “We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go.” On Monday, he called a Black female reporter a “loser” for even asking about it.