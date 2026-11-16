“During that dinner, [Miller] said to me, ‘I’m the only one in the administration who’s more radical than you are on MAHA,’” Kennedy said at an event hosted by the advocacy group MAHA Action. Kennedy recalled that Miller said he wanted to make MAHA his “top priority,” effectively shelving the immigration fixation Miller has carried since he entered office.

Miller and his wife are, like Kennedy, against inoculations. Katie Miller told her podcast listeners earlier this year that she considers her youngest, entirely unvaccinated child to be her “healthiest.” Months later in August, Miller commended Donald Trump for signing an executive order to disrupt the childhood vaccine schedule and separate the trifold measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

“The fact that you had the courage to push this forward knowing the unfair criticisms from some in the establishment and to give the chance for [Kennedy], who spent decades representing parents, to stand here today, it’s such a profound moment,” Miller said at the time.