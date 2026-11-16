Stephen Miller’s Chilling Comment to RFK Jr. Exposed as Measles Surges
Miller’s promotion to White House chief of staff is “the best possible thing to happen” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one person said.
White House chief of staff Stephen Miller might be about to turbocharge Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vax agenda.
The health secretary revealed last week that Miller had recently enthusiastically rubber-stamped Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement while the two shared a meal at Miller’s home.
“During that dinner, [Miller] said to me, ‘I’m the only one in the administration who’s more radical than you are on MAHA,’” Kennedy said at an event hosted by the advocacy group MAHA Action. Kennedy recalled that Miller said he wanted to make MAHA his “top priority,” effectively shelving the immigration fixation Miller has carried since he entered office.
Miller and his wife are, like Kennedy, against inoculations. Katie Miller told her podcast listeners earlier this year that she considers her youngest, entirely unvaccinated child to be her “healthiest.” Months later in August, Miller commended Donald Trump for signing an executive order to disrupt the childhood vaccine schedule and separate the trifold measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.
“The fact that you had the courage to push this forward knowing the unfair criticisms from some in the establishment and to give the chance for [Kennedy], who spent decades representing parents, to stand here today, it’s such a profound moment,” Miller said at the time.
Meanwhile, the anti-vax crusade has resulted in nothing other than unnecessary and completely preventable deaths. The U.S. is currently seeing an unprecedented surge in measles. Growing distrust of modern medicine and falling vaccination rates, which have reliably abated the disease since 1963, resulted in the U.S. losing its measles elimination status this month, marking the first time in 26 years that the country has failed to contain the disease.
As a result, doctors across the country are being forced to confront a spate of symptoms that they’ve either never encountered before (due to measles’ longstanding eradication status) or haven’t confronted in decades, according to The Washington Post.
“There is a tremendous amount of what I would describe as learning on the fly,” John Goldman, an epidemiologist at UPMC Harrisburg, told the Post on Saturday.