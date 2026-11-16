Here’s What Trump Was Doing While the FAA Imploded

Shortly after those calls, Trump posted on Truth Social about the “unbelievable” popularity of his bipartisan effort to bring entertainment jobs back to the United States. He did not, however, address the nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars until Sunday.

When Trump did eventually address the crisis, it was to shift blame. “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday, begging a (still Republican controlled) Congress to direct more funding to air traffic control.

Trump’s level of distraction has never been more obvious. Amid a national crisis, the president was too busy palling around with a celebrity to do anything. He then spent the whole weekend posting AI-generated slop addressing public perception of the Iran war, the midterm losses, and his White House renovation projects.