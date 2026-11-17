Drafts of law firm orders could “shed light on the government’s motivation,” and memos accompanying the orders could “establish the existence of a policy of intimidation,” the judge wrote.

In order to sort the wheat from the chaff, the American Bar Association built its demand for materials around something Leavitt told The Wall Street Journal in April 2025.

“President Trump’s policy team is executing on his directive to hold Big Law accountable for their weaponization of justice and their lies, and the strategy has proven tremendously successful,” Leavitt said at the time.