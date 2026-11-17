Karoline Leavitt’s Words Come Back to Bite Trump in Legal Fight
Leavitt bragged in 2025 about Donald Trump bringing major law firms to heel.
A federal judge cited former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lies while demanding materials on President Donald Trump’s efforts to extort big law firms.
U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ordered the executive office of the president Monday to turn over all drafts, memos, and communications related to Trump’s orders targeting major law firms, as part of the American Bar Association’s lawsuit challenging the administration’s lawless intimidation policy.
Drafts of law firm orders could “shed light on the government’s motivation,” and memos accompanying the orders could “establish the existence of a policy of intimidation,” the judge wrote.
In order to sort the wheat from the chaff, the American Bar Association built its demand for materials around something Leavitt told The Wall Street Journal in April 2025.
“President Trump’s policy team is executing on his directive to hold Big Law accountable for their weaponization of justice and their lies, and the strategy has proven tremendously successful,” Leavitt said at the time.
Now the court is now seeking documents related to the policy team that executed his directive.
In the early days of Trump’s second term, the president issued several executive orders revoking the security clearance of and threatening to pull all federal contracts from large law firms that had supported clients and causes he felt were contrary to his agenda. In response, nine firms agreed to degrading deals that gutted their work on certain policy areas such as immigration, ended company diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and required them to provide pro bono legal work for Trump’s administration. Altogether, the deals signed with the president amounted to nearly $1 billion worth of free legal work.
Recently, Representative Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that the several law firms that struck deals with Trump could expect to receive subpoenas next year.