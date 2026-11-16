“Well, you guys have been in charge for the last two years. Why hasn’t it gotten fixed?” Ingraham replied.

“Well, a lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on and have been patching that stuff, Laura. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using twenty-first-century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do,” Vance replied.

JD Vance: Why do we have a 50-year old air traffic control system? Laura Ingraham: You guys have been in charge the last two years. Why didn't you fix it? https://t.co/hPV2MHRrch — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 16, 2026

Vance’s response follows the same lack of accountability that Trump and Duffy took Monday. Trump has been in power not just the past two years, but six out of the past 10 years. Surely this issue could have been addressed then and averted the sudden cancellation of thousands of flights on Friday. And why bring up Congress when the GOP has controlled it for the past two years?