Vance Flails While Defending Grounded Flights to Fox News
Just like his boss, the vice president didn’t take responsibility.
Vice President JD Vance blamed Congress for Friday’s nationwide flight stoppage, shifting responsibility away from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s Federal Aviation Administration. But Fox News wasn’t buying it.
“We’re dealing with fifty-year-old technology. It works most of the time,” Vance told Laura Ingraham in an interview that will air Monday night. “Secretary Duffy has done an amazing job at this—sometimes you have to work on a patchwork of solutions to keep a fifty-year-old system up and running. Why do we have a fifty-year-old system in the first place?”
“Well, you guys have been in charge for the last two years. Why hasn’t it gotten fixed?” Ingraham replied.
“Well, a lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on and have been patching that stuff, Laura. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using twenty-first-century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do,” Vance replied.
Vance’s response follows the same lack of accountability that Trump and Duffy took Monday. Trump has been in power not just the past two years, but six out of the past 10 years. Surely this issue could have been addressed then and averted the sudden cancellation of thousands of flights on Friday. And why bring up Congress when the GOP has controlled it for the past two years?
“Every single time Vance is in the hot seat he always does this bizarre thing where he acts like he’s just a Regular Guy, as powerless as you are,” journalist Pedro L. Gonzalez wrote online. “Best part is he and his allies probably think this is a brilliant rhetorical move, nobody will notice that he’s the Vice President.”