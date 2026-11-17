Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beruit in honor of the 241 Americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983. Oorah! Semper Fi. 👊🇺🇸 https://t.co/FlWjnOjuiS — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) November 17, 2026

In the video, the ambassador lies on the ground facing 10 Marines as someone counts off push-ups. A few of the Marines seem to grow tired, fighting to get up and down off the ground on beat.

Waltz is in Lebanon to discuss “U.S. support for the implementation of the Trilateral Framework and a sovereign Lebanon free from the influence of Hizballah and Iran,” according to a press release from his office. He also stopped at the embassy to commemorate the deaths of Americans in 1983, which he apparently thought would best be done by … push-ups?

In another post, Waltz wrote, “241 Americans murdered in the 1983 Hezbollah bombing—directed by Iran. Their sacrifice is why we stay clear-eyed about Iran & its long history w terrorism.”