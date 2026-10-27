Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Yell at Each Other at U.N.

In 2024, Higgins, who calls himself an “American Settler” on X, posted that “Islam teaches death to all who do not comply.” In January, he wrote that “violent illegal immigrants and even many ‘asylum seekers’ are destroying the entire planet. This is not just an America issue. They act like barbarians, killing and raping our white women.” The very next month, he called immigrants “absolute animals” who “by definition and action, have no interest in assimilating and embracing the culture. These people many times come from barbaric cultures which has no place in the western world.” And in February, he asked, “How long until the monarchy is dethroned by Muslims?”

In January, he begged American Christians to vote or “lose America forever.” This summer, he claimed that “separation of church and state does not exist,” and said that the WNBA had a “hatred for Christianity.”

Important message from the Oval Office: Separation of Church and State does not exist. Now it’s on people of faith to stand up and be fearless. https://t.co/1DynZiYksa — Ryan Higgins (@RyanHigginsUS) June 27, 2026

Higgins also doesn’t think women should have actual jobs or get abortions.